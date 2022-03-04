BYU Cougars
No. 5 seed BYU (22-9) defeated No. 8 LMU 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament Friday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
BYU sits squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble as it prepares to play in the West Coast Conference Tournament.
This will be the third meeting between the Cougars and Lions in less than one month.
Cougars open WCC Tournament play Monday in the semifinal round.
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier said, “I’ll do whatever they ask me to do,” when asked if he’d be open to a move back to linebacker during the NFL scouting combine.
Linebackers Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili were hurt during BYU’s 10-win 2021 season. Both are sitting out spring ball but are expected to be back for fall camp.
Last March, there were no bands, cheerleaders or mascots at the Orleans Arena. But a rollicking good time is expected this time around.
Veteran quarterback returns to the field as spring practices begin in Provo.
Jeff Judkins and Shaylee Gonzales headline the awards, but they had company.
Senior and freshman earn postseason nods from WCC coaches.
The Cougars weren’t able to get a Quad 1 game scheduled. So now it’s on to Vegas.
BYU men’s volleyball team is learning on the fly, but the young guns are still keeping things interesting.
The Cougars have been playing for their NCAA Tournament life for a while now. Will that help them come WCC tourney time
Since that devastating loss to Gonzaga, the No. 17 Cougars have been on a tear, winning 26 of their last 29 games.
An impactful effort from BYU freshman will be needed if Cougars want to make run in WCC tourney.
Top-seeded BYU plays in the WCC semifinals on March 7 in Las Vegas.
BYU will face either Loyola Marymount or Pacific Friday night in the WCC Tournament second-round in Las Vegas.
Fousseyni Traore finished with a career-high 25 points and 19 rebounds.
The former BYU basketball star’s family is the center of his universe, but he still has an itch for the game.
The BYU men’s basketball team beat the Pepperdine Waves at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.
Gavin Baxter and Richard Harward, who were lost for the season, will also be recognized in the Cougars’ regular-season finale.
During the past three games, BYU forward has averaged 12 points and 8.7 rebounds, while shooting 70% from the field.
NCAA Tournament bubble teams like Michigan, Oregon and SMU have opportunities to bolster their NCAA resumes, while teams like BYU are trying not to pick up costly losses.
No. 19 Cougars are eyeing outright regular-season WCC title and will receive byes all the way to the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals.
With Caleb Lohner coming on, the Cougars are preparing for WCC tournament play showing improved defensive effort.
It had been a while since BYU had experienced a bonafide blowout victory. And the Cougars needed it.
BYU defeated Loyola Marymount 79-59 Thursday night at the Marriott Center as the Cougars won their 20th game of the season.
The Cougars host WCC bottom dwellers Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine this week.
Teams like Oregon, Michigan and SMU have opportunities to add marquee wins to their NCAA Tournament resume this week, while others like BYU hope to hold serve in must-win games.
What are Kalani Sitake’s top three priorities in spring practice, which begins the last day in February?
Shaylee Gonzales averages a team-high 18.8 points and a team-high 4.5 assists per game, while. Paisley Harding averages 16.9 points.
The Cougars are looking for a way to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume, with possible nonconference Quad 1 game.
Forward Seneca Knight suffered a thumb injury during last Saturday’s loss at Saint Mary’s.
A BYU and Utah gymnast are in the running for the closest thing college gymnastics has to the Heisman Trophy
BYU’s Sadie Miner-Van Tassell and Utah’s Cristal Isa are among 34 nominees for college gymnastics’ most prestigious award.
Former BYU football and rugby star Paul Lasike is coming back for his second stint with the Utah team after playing for Harlequins of Premiership Rugby.
Jeff Judkins has BYU women’s basketball soaring to a West Coast Conference regular-season championship.
The Cougars’ recent slide can be traced back to 45 crucial seconds.
The BYU Cougars fell to the Saint Mary’s Gaels in West Coast Conference action in Moraga, California, worsening their NCAA Tournament hopes.
The BYU Cougars fell to the Saint Mary’s Gaels in Moraga, California, causing their NCAA Tournament chances to take a big hit.
According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s NCAA Tournament projections, BYU is the dubious “First Team Out.”
Bracketologists weigh in on where BYU stands in the race to make the NCAA Tournament field heading into a key road game at Saint Mary’s.
Bob Bowlsby is confident that exposure in Texas will be boon to BYU recruiting.
Shorthanded Cougars travel to Saint Mary’s on Saturday for critical WCC road game.
The junior guard does a bit of everything for the Cougars; they’ll need whatever he can bring Saturday.
The Stanford transfer and outside hitter is bringing energy to the Cougars lineup.
When Mark Pope put together his starting lineup for last Thursday’s game against Loyola Marymount, the lineup featured four Black players for the first time in school history.
On the same night on the West Coast, star guards Alex Barcello and Shaylee Gonzales had career-scoring games for their respective BYU teams.