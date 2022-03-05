Church of Jesus Christ
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple and scheduled groundbreakings for temples in Smithfield, Utah, Burley, Idaho, and Yorba Linda, California.
Ethan Briscoe never would have earned a student Emmy nomination at next month’s College Television Awards without some divine intervention.
A new letter authorizes area presidencies and stake presidencies to work together to determine what precautions should be taken.
James and Deborah Fallows compared their experiences living in China and crisscrossing the United States with those of young missionaries.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will distribute a limited number of conference tickets to stakes and districts in the U.S. and Canada.
The rededication date of the Washington D.C. Temple has been moved back from June 19 to Aug. 14 due to “historic demand” to tour the newly renovated temple.
A Sundance documentary on Latter-day Saint missionaries is notable for its open portrayal of one elder’s struggle with mental illness and how the church supported him.
‘God does not ... ever do to you a destructive, malicious, unfair thing, ever,’ Elder Holland said.
Last weekend, six Latter-day Saint apostles delivered a cavalcade of streamed addresses to the church’s young adults.
The former U.S. senator’s death brought reminders of his contributions to the church, which stretched far beyond the halls of Congress.
Latter-day Saint leaders issue statement of condolence as millions mourn death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in South Africa have issued a statement of condolence as millions worldwide mourn the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
Barring any changes, President Russell M. Nelson is preparing to preside over another first for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Usually, people make a total of 1 million ticket requests to attend one of the three live performances of the annual Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert.
“This Christmas, some are still waiting for the lights to come on again,” President Russell M. Nelson said.
Latest revisions encourage church members to “avoid all statements of prejudice toward others” and allow for the use of culturally diverse music styles and instruments in meetings.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has scheduled the groundbreaking and released the rendering and site location for the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple in West Africa.
Original estimate of 2024 altered due to temple’s condition, decisions to make additions to the project
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has created its first mission in Rwanda — the 39th in Africa and the 409th worldwide.
No live Christmas concert in December 2020 meant no Christmas special to broadcast on PBS and BYUtv in December 2021, threatening what for many has become a great American Christmas tradition.
The choir donated $100,000 to the Actors Fund during a luncheon at Feinstein’s/54 Below.
The parents of a Latter-day Saint missionary shot multiple times in Alabama last week are revealing new details about the incident and his health condition.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the exterior renderings and site locations for the Cape Town South Africa and Querétaro Mexico Temples. Here’s what they will look like.
The full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who was shot multiple times last week is showing signs of improvement.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints convened its annual Christmas devotional on Sunday. Here’s what was said.
A full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is in serious but stable condition after he was shot multiple times in Alabama Friday.
The new Hawaii Laie Mission will open on Jan. 3, 2022 and include the Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center.
The Light the World Giving Machines of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were recently featured on The Drew Barrymore Show. Find out what they said.
Last week, the church and the Black 14 teamed up again. About 40,000 pounds of food from the church’s Bishops’ Storehouse were delivered.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released renderings for a major rebuild of the original Provo temple, which call for an extreme makeover of the temple’s exterior.
Church launches annual Light the World Christmas initiative with new video featuring a modern Nativity
See the new video featuring a modern Nativity as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launches its annual Light the World initiative.
Faith leaders Rev. Dr. Andrew Teal and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared lessons of faith and friendship.
Lights and activities will be limited, but Temple Square will be open to the public during the Christmas season. Here are the details.
After COVID-19 delay, church announces new dates for Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple open house, dedication
After waiting over a year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced new dates for a public open house and dedication after waiting a year and a half due to COVID-19.
Julie Valentine’s BYU devotional directly tied to the first dedication of a Latter-day Saint temple since the start of the pandemic.
Latter-day Saints, along with family and friends, are invited to watch a broadcast of the First Presidency Christmas devotional on Dec. 5, 2021.
The Stanford quarterback spent two years in Brazil serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
We’re inundated with loss-of-faith narratives, but what about the ones where people find their faith again?
President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Quentin L. Cook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints return to Great Britain.
Seismic strengthening, deeper excavation and stone removal continue as Salt Lake Temple renovation nears 2-year mark
Crews worked on seismic strengthening and lower-level excavations, as well as the removal of stones and placement of trusses on the Salt Lake Temple roof in October.
The reverend has studied the Church of Jesus Christ deeply over the past few years, reading all of the books of Latter-day Saint scripture nearly three times now.
President M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met with government leaders in Edinburgh, Scotland.
An exterior rendering of the Farmington New Mexico Temple has been released by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Elder Kyle S. McKay of the Seventy and several Native American Church members presented the gift during a reception at the museum on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
The apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is calling for elected officials to protect the religious freedoms of faith organizations.
The church hasn’t opened a new temple in 20 months, so when will the construction begin to catch up to the announcements?
The Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is opening for public tours this week following a 3-year renovation. Here’s what you need to know.