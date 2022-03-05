Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Church of Jesus Christ

An exterior rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple.
Faith
A first look at the Ephraim Temple was released as the church announced 3 groundbreaking dates
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the Ephraim Utah Temple and scheduled groundbreakings for temples in Smithfield, Utah, Burley, Idaho, and Yorba Linda, California.
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 9:16 a.m. MST
A scene is shown from an animated story by BYU students about two pirates overwhelmed by their fear of a baby Kraken.
Education
What do BYU, a sea monster and an Emmy nomination have in common?
Ethan Briscoe never would have earned a student Emmy nomination at next month’s College Television Awards without some divine intervention.
By Tad Walch
Feb 24, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Church of Jesus Christ
Local Latter-day Saint leaders will make decisions on masks in church, First Presidency says
A new letter authorizes area presidencies and stake presidencies to work together to determine what precautions should be taken.
By Tad Walch
Feb 18, 2022 10:06 a.m. MST
Deborah Fallows speaks at a BYU forum address with her husband, James Fallows, in Provo, Utah, on Feb. 15, 2022.
Church of Jesus Christ
Why these award-winning journalists advocate for the power of Latter-day Saint missions
James and Deborah Fallows compared their experiences living in China and crisscrossing the United States with those of young missionaries.
By Tad Walch
Feb 17, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A session of the October 2021 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is shown.
Church of Jesus Christ
Saturday evening women’s session returns for April general conference
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will distribute a limited number of conference tickets to stakes and districts in the U.S. and Canada.
By Tad Walch
Feb 11, 2022 9:23 a.m. MST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has extended the open house dates for the Washington D.C. Temple to accommodate more public tours.
Church of Jesus Christ
‘Historic demand’ for Washington D.C. Temple open house leads to change in rededication date
The rededication date of the Washington D.C. Temple has been moved back from June 19 to Aug. 14 due to “historic demand” to tour the newly renovated temple.
By Trent Toone
Jan 29, 2022 5:33 p.m. MST
Elder Tyler Davis holds the Book of Mormon on the grounds of the Provo Missionary Training Center.
Latter-day Saints
The best two years? New film documents ups and downs of 4 missionaries
A Sundance documentary on Latter-day Saint missionaries is notable for its open portrayal of one elder’s struggle with mental illness and how the church supported him.
By Tad Walch
Jan 27, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Sister Patricia Holland tour the Benbow family farm in Castle Frome, England, in 2021.
Church of Jesus Christ
Watch the story Elder Holland told to show God is a loving ‘Father of forgiveness’
‘God does not ... ever do to you a destructive, malicious, unfair thing, ever,’ Elder Holland said.
By Tad Walch
Jan 20, 2022 10:04 p.m. MST
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to BYU’s Annual University Conference.
Church of Jesus Christ
Elder Holland will speak at BYU as apostles focus on young adults
Last weekend, six Latter-day Saint apostles delivered a cavalcade of streamed addresses to the church’s young adults.
By Tad Walch
Jan 14, 2022 9:44 a.m. MST
Descendants of the Martin Handcart Company pull handcarts during a reunion trek at Martin’s Cove, Wyoming, in September 2011.
Faith
When Harry Reid stepped in to help his church purchase government lands
The former U.S. senator’s death brought reminders of his contributions to the church, which stretched far beyond the halls of Congress.
By Tad Walch
Jan 6, 2022 10 p.m. MST
South Africa’s Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu speaks in Cologne on June 7, 2007.
Faith
Latter-day Saint leaders issue statement of condolence as millions mourn death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in South Africa have issued a statement of condolence as millions worldwide mourn the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
By Trent Toone
Dec 31, 2021 3:15 p.m. MST
merlin_2900015.jpg
Church of Jesus Christ
First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve working on another first
Barring any changes, President Russell M. Nelson is preparing to preside over another first for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Tad Walch
Dec 23, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Mack Wilberg, music director of the Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square, was in Utah writing music for a Christmas concert.
Church of Jesus Christ
The toughest ticket in church entertainment is impossible this year
Usually, people make a total of 1 million ticket requests to attend one of the three live performances of the annual Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert.
By Tad Walch
Dec 16, 2021 10 p.m. MST
President Russell M. Nelson delivers a Christmas messsage of light, love and service on YouTube on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
Church of Jesus Christ
Church president calls for acts of service ‘to the lonely, the worn down and the weary’
“This Christmas, some are still waiting for the lights to come on again,” President Russell M. Nelson said.
By Tad Walch
Dec 16, 2021 8:08 a.m. MST
The two-year update of the “General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” is complete.
Latter-day Saints
Church finishes General Handbook update, completing two-year project
Latest revisions encourage church members to “avoid all statements of prejudice toward others” and allow for the use of culturally diverse music styles and instruments in meetings.
By Tad Walch
Dec 15, 2021 1:58 p.m. MST
An exterior rendering of the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple in Africa.
Faith
Groundbreaking scheduled, rendering and location released for Freetown Sierra Leone Temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has scheduled the groundbreaking and released the rendering and site location for the Freetown Sierra Leone Temple in West Africa.
By Trent Toone
Dec 15, 2021 9:32 a.m. MST
Workers remove and catalogue stone for repair and restoration on the eastern towers and walls of the Salt Lake Temple.
Faith
Updates announced for Salt Lake Temple renovation project
Original estimate of 2024 altered due to temple’s condition, decisions to make additions to the project
By Tad Walch
Dec 13, 2021 1:36 p.m. MST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has created its first mission in Kigali, Rwanda, opening in July 2022.
Faith
Church creates first mission in African nation of Rwanda
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has created its first mission in Rwanda — the 39th in Africa and the 409th worldwide.
By Trent Toone
Dec 10, 2021 9:15 a.m. MST
Dancers wearing costumes raise their arms in front of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as they entertain the audience at the Conference Center during the Christmas concert in Salt Lake City.
Entertainment
The precarious story behind the Tabernacle Choir’s new Christmas special
No live Christmas concert in December 2020 meant no Christmas special to broadcast on PBS and BYUtv in December 2021, threatening what for many has become a great American Christmas tradition.
By Tad Walch
Dec 10, 2021 12:15 a.m. MST
merlin_2899455.jpg
Faith
In New York, Tabernacle Choir honors Christmas concert performers with donation to Actors Fund
The choir donated $100,000 to the Actors Fund during a luncheon at Feinstein’s/54 Below.
By Tad Walch
Dec 8, 2021 4:08 p.m. MST
Elder Michael Fauber is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds suffered in a meetinghouse shooting near Birmingham, Alabama.
Faith
Parents of Latter-day Saint missionary shot in Alabama reveal details about incident, his condition
The parents of a Latter-day Saint missionary shot multiple times in Alabama last week are revealing new details about the incident and his health condition.
By Trent Toone
Dec 8, 2021 2:12 p.m. MST
The rendering of the Cape Town South Africa Temple.
Faith
Here’s what new temples in Mexico and South Africa will look like
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the exterior renderings and site locations for the Cape Town South Africa and Querétaro Mexico Temples. Here’s what they will look like.
By Trent Toone
Dec 7, 2021 12:43 p.m. MST
Elder Michael Fauber of Dayton, Ohio, a full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Faith
Latter-day Saint missionary shot in Alabama shows signs of improvement
The full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who was shot multiple times last week is showing signs of improvement.
By Trent Toone
Dec 6, 2021 2:18 p.m. MST
The First Presidency make their exit following the Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center.
Church of Jesus Christ
First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional 2021: Read talk summaries and see photos
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints convened its annual Christmas devotional on Sunday. Here’s what was said.
By Church News
Dec 6, 2021 8:25 a.m. MST
The Church Office Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Faith
Latter-day Saint missionary stable after being shot in Alabama meetinghouse
A full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is in serious but stable condition after he was shot multiple times in Alabama Friday.
By Trent Toone
Dec 4, 2021 1:13 p.m. MST
The Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center at dusk. The church has created a second mission in Hawaii.
Church of Jesus Christ
Second mission created in Hawaii gives church more than 400 worldwide
The new Hawaii Laie Mission will open on Jan. 3, 2022 and include the Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center.
By Trent Toone
Dec 3, 2021 9:47 a.m. MST
A New York City resident makes a donation at the Giving Machine at New York City’s Rockefeller Center.
Entertainment
Why Drew Barrymore and Ross Matthews praised the Light the World Giving Machines
The Light the World Giving Machines of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were recently featured on The Drew Barrymore Show. Find out what they said.
By Trent Toone
Dec 2, 2021 3:31 p.m. MST
A mural in a downtown Laramie, Wyoming, alley honors the Black 14 in a photo taken on Sept. 11, 2019.
Church of Jesus Christ
How the Black 14 and church are (still) putting the giving into Thanksgiving
Last week, the church and the Black 14 teamed up again. About 40,000 pounds of food from the church’s Bishops’ Storehouse were delivered.
By Tad Walch
Nov 26, 2021 4:44 p.m. MST
The exterior rendering of the Smithfield Utah Temple released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2021.
Faith
What will the Smithfield Utah Temple look like?
By Trent Toone
Nov 24, 2021 9:50 a.m. MST
The exterior rendering for the redesigned Provo Utah Temple.
Faith
First look: Provo Latter-day Saint temple will have dramatic new design
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released renderings for a major rebuild of the original Provo temple, which call for an extreme makeover of the temple’s exterior.
By Tad Walch
Nov 24, 2021 9:29 a.m. MST
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has launched its annual Light the World Christmas initiative.
Faith
Church launches annual Light the World Christmas initiative with new video featuring a modern Nativity
See the new video featuring a modern Nativity as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launches its annual Light the World initiative.
By Trent Toone
Nov 18, 2021 9:58 a.m. MST
The Rev. Dr. Andrew Teal and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland talk at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.
Faith
Why this Anglican priest signed BYU’s honor code
Faith leaders Rev. Dr. Andrew Teal and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared lessons of faith and friendship.
By Trent Toone
Nov 12, 2021 10:33 a.m. MST
Performers sing at a past Christmas event on Temple Square. There will be limited activities and lights during the Christmas season this year.
Faith
Activities and lights on Temple Square will be limited this year. Here’s what you need to know
Lights and activities will be limited, but Temple Square will be open to the public during the Christmas season. Here are the details.
By Trent Toone
Nov 5, 2021 9:41 a.m. MDT
The Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple is scheduled to be dedicated in May 2022.
Faith
After COVID-19 delay, church announces new dates for Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple open house, dedication
After waiting over a year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced new dates for a public open house and dedication after waiting a year and a half due to COVID-19.
By Trent Toone
Nov 5, 2021 8:25 a.m. MDT
BYU professor of nursing Julie Valentine delivers the campus devotional address on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Provo, Utah.
Faith
A forensic nurse’s message to survivors of abuse
Julie Valentine’s BYU devotional directly tied to the first dedication of a Latter-day Saint temple since the start of the pandemic.
By Tad Walch
Nov 4, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
President Russell M. Nelson waves in the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City.
Faith
Latter-day Saints and friends invited to watch First Presidency Christmas devotional on Sunday
Latter-day Saints, along with family and friends, are invited to watch a broadcast of the First Presidency Christmas devotional on Dec. 5, 2021.
By Trent Toone
Nov 4, 2021 2:39 p.m. MDT
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee, center, calls a play during game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.
College Football
How this Stanford QB takes lessons from his mission onto the field
The Stanford quarterback spent two years in Brazil serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Jeff Call
Nov 3, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
returning_sheep.jpg
Opinion
Why we’re telling the stories of Latter-day Saint ‘reconversion’
We’re inundated with loss-of-faith narratives, but what about the ones where people find their faith again?
By Sarah Hafen d’Evegnée and Eric d’Evegnée
Oct 31, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
President M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in London, England.
Faith
Latter-day Saint missionaries share historic week with 3 apostles who returned to the field
President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Quentin L. Cook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints return to Great Britain.
By Sarah Jane Weaver
Oct 30, 2021 11 a.m. MDT
The south and east sides of the Salt Lake Temple are covered by scaffolding.
Faith
Seismic strengthening, deeper excavation and stone removal continue as Salt Lake Temple renovation nears 2-year mark
Crews worked on seismic strengthening and lower-level excavations, as well as the removal of stones and placement of trusses on the Salt Lake Temple roof in October.
By Trent Toone
Oct 28, 2021 6:52 p.m. MDT
The Rev. Dr. Andrew Teal answers questions after his forum address at Brigham Young University.
Faith
Oxford chaplain calls use of ‘Mormon’ sloppy
The reverend has studied the Church of Jesus Christ deeply over the past few years, reading all of the books of Latter-day Saint scripture nearly three times now.
By Tad Walch
Oct 28, 2021 3:21 p.m. MDT
President M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, his son Craig Ballard, left, and Elder Massimo De Feo, Area President
Church of Jesus Christ
Latter-day Saint leaders pay visit to Scottish Parliament
President M. Russell Ballard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met with government leaders in Edinburgh, Scotland.
By Sarah Jane Weaver
Oct 27, 2021 9:22 a.m. MDT
An artist’s rendering of the Farmington New Mexico Temple.
Faith
Church releases exterior rendering for New Mexico’s second Latter-day Saint temple
An exterior rendering of the Farmington New Mexico Temple has been released by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Trent Toone
Oct 19, 2021 2:32 p.m. MDT
Elder Kyle S. McKay of the Seventy presents the gift to James Pepper Henry, First Americans Museum director, during a reception at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Church of Jesus Christ
Church donates $2 million to First Americans Museum in Oklahoma
Elder Kyle S. McKay of the Seventy and several Native American Church members presented the gift during a reception at the museum on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
By Church News
Oct 17, 2021 5:55 p.m. MDT
Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the G20 Interfaith Forum.
Church of Jesus Christ
Elder Rasband tells world leaders that faith in the economy begins with faith in society
The apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is calling for elected officials to protect the religious freedoms of faith organizations.
By Church News
Oct 15, 2021 8:24 a.m. MDT
President Russell M. Nelson, right, and Sister Wendy Nelson smile during the Rome Italy Temple dedication in March 2019.
Church of Jesus Christ
The return of temple dedications
The church hasn’t opened a new temple in 20 months, so when will the construction begin to catch up to the announcements?
By Tad Walch
Oct 14, 2021 10:13 p.m. MDT
Following a three-year renovation project, the Mesa Arizona Temple will start is public open house this week.
Faith
The historic Mesa Arizona Temple is opening for public tours this week. See what it looks like
The Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is opening for public tours this week following a 3-year renovation. Here’s what you need to know.
By Trent Toone
Oct 11, 2021 12:12 p.m. MDT
