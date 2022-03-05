Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

College Football

College Football
Will there be a genuine Heisman Trophy candidate out of Utah?
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
By Trent Wood
March 3, 2022 3:12 p.m. MST
The Utah Warriors have partnered with BYU's Jaren Hall, Chaz Ah You and Kingsley Suamataia, as well as former Utah football standout Britain Covey, for a first-of-its-kind name, image and likeness (NLI) deal.
Rugby
3 Cougars and a former Ute star now have NIL deals with a professional sports organization
The Utah Warriors have partnered with BYU’s Jaren Hall, Chaz Ah You and Kingsley Suamataia, as well as former Utah football standout Britain Covey, for a first-of-its-kind name, image and likeness (NLI) deal.
By Trent Wood
Feb 28, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) looks to hand off the ball against San Diego State.
College Football
Few teams in the country are better than BYU and Utah at retaining talent
The Cougars and Utes have lost relatively few scholarship players to the transfer portal over the last eight months, among the fewest in the FBS.
By Trent Wood
Feb 28, 2022 2:01 p.m. MST
Arkansas and Tennessee play game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark.
BYU Football
BYU’s 2023 nonleague schedule will have to be trimmed. Who will stay and who will go?
It appears BYU will keep Tennessee, Arkansas on their 2023 schedule, but instate games against SUU and USU might be in jeopardy.
By Jay Drew
Feb 24, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
Utah State Aggies linebacker Elijah Shelton (41) sacks Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9).
College Football
How often do Group of 5 transfers end up at Power 5 schools?
On Wednesday afternoon, Rivals released transfer portal statistics for the Group of 5 as a whole, as well as individual conferences.
By Trent Wood
Feb 23, 2022 4:53 p.m. MST
Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer warms up during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Sept. 2, 2021.
College Football
Where do players end up when they enter the transfer portal?
Player movement has becoming a defining feature of modern college football, but how does it work out for the athletes?
By Trent Wood
Feb 22, 2022 12 p.m. MST
Boise State quarterback Cade Fennegan prepares to pass against BYU on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 51-17.
BYU Football
Cade Fennegan’s long and winding road to BYU
The former Texas high school standout and erstwhile Boise State quarterback is where he always dreamed of being, taking snaps for the Cougars.
By Dave McCann
Feb 21, 2022 12:37 p.m. MST
The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&amp;T Stadium. The College Football Playoff is set to remain a four-team format through the 2025 season
College Football
The College Football Playoff won’t be expanding soon
The College Football Playoff announced Friday that there will not be expansion from four teams to a larger field after months of debate.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 18, 2022 9:40 a.m. MST
College Football
Recruiting could look a little different in the near future
The Division 1 Council introduced four proposals related to recruiting into the modernization legislative track, with the earliest vote coming in April.
By Trent Wood
Feb 16, 2022 6:47 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. goes down while holding his knee during Super Bowl, Feb. 13, 2022.
NFL
Turf war: Synthetic fields seemed like a good idea at one time, but not anymore
Artificial playing surfaces are becoming more and more common — but it is the athletes who are paying the price.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 16, 2022 2:45 p.m. MST
College Football
Cincinnati will soon be in the Big 12, and now it’s paying like it
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell agreed to a new contract with the Bearcats through 2028 that will make him the third-highest paid coach in the Big 12.
By Trent Wood
Feb 15, 2022 4:39 p.m. MST
College Football
Want to leave a conference early? Good luck with that
Three Conference USA schools expect to compete as members of the Sun Belt in 2022, but CUSA has different plans.
By Trent Wood
Feb 15, 2022 1:50 p.m. MST
College Football
Walker Lyons’ list of potential schools is down to 6, and BYU and Utah made the cut
Lyons, a four-star tight end prospect from Folsom, California, remains interested in the Cougars and Utes, as well as some of the top programs in the country.
By Trent Wood
Feb 10, 2022 2:02 p.m. MST
College Football
Who brings back the most production out of BYU, Utah and Utah State?
The Cougars, Utes and Aggies all return above 50% of their production from successful 2021 campaigns.
By Trent Wood
Feb 8, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham, wearing black, walks onto the field
College Football
2022 recruiting class highest rated ever for Utah, Utah State
Utah and Utah State’s 2022 recruiting classes are complete, and they are the best ever for the two schools, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.
By Joe Coles
Feb 2, 2022 9:51 p.m. MST
Utah State coach Blake Anderson stands looks on during LA Bowl game against Oregon State in Inglewood, Calif., Dec. 18, 2021.
Utah State Football
Aggies provide glimpse of what future Utah State recruiting classes will look like
Utah State lands 14 instate players as program attempts to ‘build the fronts’
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 2, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Baylor’s Dillon Doyle (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against BYU Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
BYU Football
What Baylor had to do with BYU’s first Big 12 recruiting class
The Bears roughed up the Cougars pretty good in their 2021 meeting in Waco, providing a glimpse of the kind of athletes BYU would need when it joins the Power Five league.
By Dave McCann
Feb 2, 2022 2:38 p.m. MST
College Football
At least one college football team will be competing in its new conference in 2022
James Madison, a FCS power that is making the move to the FBS ranks, will compete in the Sun Belt this coming season.
By Trent Wood
Feb 2, 2022 12:54 p.m. MST
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams passes the ball during an NCAA college football game against Kansas.
College Football
USC has its new quarterback after Jaxson Dart’s departure
Caleb Williams announced on Tuesday that he will transfer to USC from Oklahoma, where he will reunite with head coach Lincoln Riley.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 1, 2022 11:37 a.m. MST
Former Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart confirmed he is transferring to Ole Miss.
College Football
Jaxson Dart shares message confirming his transfer destination
Jaxson Dart, the former Utah prep star quarterback who entered the NCAA transfer portal, confirmed on social media where he’s headed after one year at USC.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 30, 2022 5:23 p.m. MST
College Football
Jaxson Dart reportedly makes transfer decision
Utah native and former USC Trojans football quarterback Jaxson Dart is reportedly transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels.
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 29, 2022 2:47 p.m. MST
Utah Utes safety Brandon McKinney and Utah Utes linebacker Hayden Furey try to get to Brigham Young Cougars QB Jaren Hall.
College Football
One way BYU’s move to the Big 12 will likely affect the Pac-12
A Pac-12 insider reported Tuesday how BYU’s move to the Big 12 could affect the Pac-12 conference.
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 25, 2022 12 p.m. MST
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during game against Oklahoma State, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
College Football
The transfer portal: Too much of a good thing?
One FBS football coach likens the portal to the Wild West. How big of threat is it to the game’s competitive balance?
By Doug Robinson
Jan 24, 2022 2:02 p.m. MST
Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart celebrates a touchdown against Arizona State on Nov. 6, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz.
College Football
Jaxson Dart, Baylor Romney and the new game of QB dominoes
Better not blink or you might miss which high-profile college quarterback is on the move.
By Doug Robinson
Jan 22, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Brighton’s Lander Barton (21) runs through Syracuse’s defense.
Utah Football
This Utah Utes signee just took a big jump in ESPN’s recruiting rankings
Brighton High linebacker Lander Barton, who signed with Utah’s 2022 recruiting class during the early signing period, jumped into the ESPN 300 rankings, at No. 212.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 20, 2022 3:34 p.m. MST
Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during to the Rose Bowl.
Utah Football
This trait makes Britain Covey worth taking a flyer on during NFL draft, ESPN expert says
ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay highlighted Utah playmaker Britain Covey’s vision in the return game as something “you can’t teach.”
By Brandon Judd
Jan 20, 2022 2:15 p.m. MST
Utah Utes defensive tackle Viane Moala tries to knock down a pass by Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall.
College Football
Utah, BYU make a case that ‘fun’ football equates to wins
In a formula calculating a “fun index” for college football teams, both BYU and Utah fared particularly well on offense, while the Utes were among the nation’s best overall.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 20, 2022 12 p.m. MST
Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws during warmups.
BYU Football
Is Jaxson Dart to BYU a possibility?
The latest online chatter indicates that Dart, who played at USC last season and who recently checked out Oklahoma and Ole Miss, is in Provo for a visit.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 19, 2022 5:01 p.m. MST
Fans stand by statues at Playoff Fan Central, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Indianapolis.
College Football
College football state of the union: It’s a mess
Expanding the College Football Playoff is only one of the issues the game faces moving forward.
By Doug Robinson
Jan 19, 2022 2:23 p.m. MST
College Football
Oregon loses another Utahn to the transfer portal
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 18, 2022 2:58 p.m. MST
Defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki and assistant head coach Ed Lamb answer questions during BYU Media Day at BYU Broadcasting in Provo on Thursday, June 30, 2016.
College Football
Could a BYU coach, Robert Anae or Ken Niumatalolo become Hawaii’s head coach?
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 16, 2022 12:09 a.m. MST
Jaxson Dart, the USC quarterback and former Utah high school standout who entered the NCAA transfer portal, is reportedly looking into Oklahoma, Ole Miss and TCU as possible transfer options.
College Football
Report: Jaxson Dart checking out 3 schools as possible transfer destinations
On3’s Gerry Hamilton reported that USC quarterback Jaxson Dart, the former Corner Canyon and Roy High star, is looking at Oklahoma, Ole Miss and TCU as possible transfer destinations.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 13, 2022 1:31 p.m. MST
The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&amp;T Stadium before the Rose Bowl between Notre Dame and Alabama.
College Football
Why does the Pac-12 want playoff expansion? (duh!)
It’s little wonder that league officials are still lobbying for change, but that doesn’t mean they’re wrong.
By Doug Robinson
Jan 13, 2022 12:55 p.m. MST
BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall gets pushed by Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III.
College Football
Where Utah and BYU place in way-too-early 2022 college football top 25 rankings
Utah and BYU are generating buzz in national publications’ “way-too-early” top 25 rankings.
By Joe Coles
Jan 11, 2022 2:44 p.m. MST
Utah, BYU and Utah State all finished the 2021 college football season in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings.
College Football
Utah, BYU, Utah State all ranked in final AP Top 25 for first time in same season
The state of Utah’s three Football Bowl Subdivision programs all ended the 2021 season in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings — Utah at No. 12, BYU at No. 19 and Utah State at No. 24.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 11, 2022 12:22 a.m. MST
Georgia’s Stetson Bennett kisses the trophy
College Football
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Alabama
Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff title Monday nigh
By Associated Press
Jan 10, 2022 10:26 p.m. MST
Alabama’s Cameron Latu, wearing red, is congratulated by Brian Robinson Jr. after a long reception
High School Sports
Utahn Cameron Latu scores a touchdown in college football national championship game
Olympus High School alum Cameron Latu scored a touchdown on the biggest stage of his life Monday night.
By Joe Coles
Jan 10, 2022 10:25 p.m. MST
Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart, a former Utah high school standout, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.
College Football
This former 4-star Utah high school quarterback is reportedly in the NCAA transfer portal
Jaxson Dart, who played this past season at USC following a standout career at Corner Canyon and Roy High, has reportedly entered the transfer portal.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 10, 2022 11:48 a.m. MST
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu celebrates scoring a touchdown against Cincinnati in College Football Playoff semifinal game.
High School Football
How Olympus High product is playing key role in Alabama’s quest for national championship
After biding his time deep on the Crimson Tide depth cart the past couple years, Cam Latu is now a contributor for Alabama.
By James Edward
Jan 9, 2022 3:29 p.m. MST
Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate follows a play during game against Alabama, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.
College Football
Will Utah, BYU, USU transfer portal additions turn into gold?
The transfer portal is heating up, “getting crazy” and Utah’s local schools are right in the thick of it.
By Dick Harmon
Jan 8, 2022 4:02 p.m. MST
Utah Football
Rose Bowl: 3 takeaways from Utah’s heartbreaking loss to Ohio State
While Utah led by as many as 14 points several times, Ohio State found a way to rally past the Utes in a highlight-filled Rose Bowl contest.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 1, 2022 8:20 p.m. MST
Utah quarterback Cam Rising (7) and teammates celebrate after the Utes beat the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game.
Sports
Here’s our list of the top sports stories of the year. Did your favorite make the list?
COVID-19, a new NCAA NIL rule, Urban Meyer, a conference for BYU, a Rose Bowl for Utah ... it was an eventful 12 months.
By Doug Robinson
Dec 30, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Former Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams announced he is transferring to Utah State.
Utah State Football
Utah State adds transfer QB from another Mountain West school
Former Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams announced on social media he’s committed to Blake Anderson’s Utah State program.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 30, 2021 1:18 p.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake waves to fans as he goes into the locker room.
College Football
How quickly can BYU compete for Big 12 title? Utah shows a road map
BYU will need to get more depth, speed to challenge Big 12 talent.
By Dick Harmon
Dec 30, 2021 11:33 a.m. MST
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham chats with reporters during practice for the upcoming Rose Bowl game against Ohio State.
Utah Football
For Pac-12 champs and their longtime coach, Rose Bowl was worth the wait
The No. 11 Utes are playing in the 108th edition of the New Year’s Day classic in Pasadena Saturday against No. 6 Ohio State.
By Jeff Call
Dec 29, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III lines up during practice for the Rose Bowl at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.
Utah Football
Why Clark Phillips’ change of heart was boon for Utes, bad for Buckeyes
Phillips had committed to Ohio State, but at the 11th hour he signed with the Utes. Now he’s playing OSU in the Rose Bowl.
By Jeff Call
Dec 29, 2021 4:42 p.m. MST
Utah linebacker Nephi Sewell, left, and cornerback Clark Phillips III leave a Rose Bowl press conference, Dec. 29, 2021.
Utah Football
What steps is Rose Bowl taking to prevent game from being canceled?
All Rose Bowl events are following LA County Health Department guidelines, and some events have been cancelled for precautionary reasons.
By Jeff Call
Dec 29, 2021 12:22 p.m. MST
