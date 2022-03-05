College Football
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
The Utah Warriors have partnered with BYU’s Jaren Hall, Chaz Ah You and Kingsley Suamataia, as well as former Utah football standout Britain Covey, for a first-of-its-kind name, image and likeness (NLI) deal.
The Cougars and Utes have lost relatively few scholarship players to the transfer portal over the last eight months, among the fewest in the FBS.
It appears BYU will keep Tennessee, Arkansas on their 2023 schedule, but instate games against SUU and USU might be in jeopardy.
On Wednesday afternoon, Rivals released transfer portal statistics for the Group of 5 as a whole, as well as individual conferences.
Player movement has becoming a defining feature of modern college football, but how does it work out for the athletes?
The former Texas high school standout and erstwhile Boise State quarterback is where he always dreamed of being, taking snaps for the Cougars.
The College Football Playoff announced Friday that there will not be expansion from four teams to a larger field after months of debate.
The Division 1 Council introduced four proposals related to recruiting into the modernization legislative track, with the earliest vote coming in April.
Artificial playing surfaces are becoming more and more common — but it is the athletes who are paying the price.
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell agreed to a new contract with the Bearcats through 2028 that will make him the third-highest paid coach in the Big 12.
Three Conference USA schools expect to compete as members of the Sun Belt in 2022, but CUSA has different plans.
Lyons, a four-star tight end prospect from Folsom, California, remains interested in the Cougars and Utes, as well as some of the top programs in the country.
The Cougars, Utes and Aggies all return above 50% of their production from successful 2021 campaigns.
Utah and Utah State’s 2022 recruiting classes are complete, and they are the best ever for the two schools, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.
Utah State lands 14 instate players as program attempts to ‘build the fronts’
The Bears roughed up the Cougars pretty good in their 2021 meeting in Waco, providing a glimpse of the kind of athletes BYU would need when it joins the Power Five league.
James Madison, a FCS power that is making the move to the FBS ranks, will compete in the Sun Belt this coming season.
Caleb Williams announced on Tuesday that he will transfer to USC from Oklahoma, where he will reunite with head coach Lincoln Riley.
Jaxson Dart, the former Utah prep star quarterback who entered the NCAA transfer portal, confirmed on social media where he’s headed after one year at USC.
Utah native and former USC Trojans football quarterback Jaxson Dart is reportedly transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels.
A Pac-12 insider reported Tuesday how BYU’s move to the Big 12 could affect the Pac-12 conference.
One FBS football coach likens the portal to the Wild West. How big of threat is it to the game’s competitive balance?
Better not blink or you might miss which high-profile college quarterback is on the move.
Brighton High linebacker Lander Barton, who signed with Utah’s 2022 recruiting class during the early signing period, jumped into the ESPN 300 rankings, at No. 212.
ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay highlighted Utah playmaker Britain Covey’s vision in the return game as something “you can’t teach.”
In a formula calculating a “fun index” for college football teams, both BYU and Utah fared particularly well on offense, while the Utes were among the nation’s best overall.
The latest online chatter indicates that Dart, who played at USC last season and who recently checked out Oklahoma and Ole Miss, is in Provo for a visit.
Expanding the College Football Playoff is only one of the issues the game faces moving forward.
On3’s Gerry Hamilton reported that USC quarterback Jaxson Dart, the former Corner Canyon and Roy High star, is looking at Oklahoma, Ole Miss and TCU as possible transfer destinations.
It’s little wonder that league officials are still lobbying for change, but that doesn’t mean they’re wrong.
Utah and BYU are generating buzz in national publications’ “way-too-early” top 25 rankings.
The state of Utah’s three Football Bowl Subdivision programs all ended the 2021 season in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings — Utah at No. 12, BYU at No. 19 and Utah State at No. 24.
Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff title Monday nigh
Olympus High School alum Cameron Latu scored a touchdown on the biggest stage of his life Monday night.
Jaxson Dart, who played this past season at USC following a standout career at Corner Canyon and Roy High, has reportedly entered the transfer portal.
After biding his time deep on the Crimson Tide depth cart the past couple years, Cam Latu is now a contributor for Alabama.
The transfer portal is heating up, “getting crazy” and Utah’s local schools are right in the thick of it.
While Utah led by as many as 14 points several times, Ohio State found a way to rally past the Utes in a highlight-filled Rose Bowl contest.
COVID-19, a new NCAA NIL rule, Urban Meyer, a conference for BYU, a Rose Bowl for Utah ... it was an eventful 12 months.
Former Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams announced on social media he’s committed to Blake Anderson’s Utah State program.
BYU will need to get more depth, speed to challenge Big 12 talent.
The No. 11 Utes are playing in the 108th edition of the New Year’s Day classic in Pasadena Saturday against No. 6 Ohio State.
Phillips had committed to Ohio State, but at the 11th hour he signed with the Utes. Now he’s playing OSU in the Rose Bowl.
All Rose Bowl events are following LA County Health Department guidelines, and some events have been cancelled for precautionary reasons.