Coronavirus
COVID-19 cases may be dwindling, but one COVID-19 symptom still alarms experts.
Mask mandate for planes, trains and buses set to expire March 18
The surgeon general issued a formal Request for Information on Thursday, urging tech companies to release data concerning COVID misinformation
President Biden said the U.S. is better prepared to tackle COVID-19 variants.
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Biden called for an end to school and economic shutdowns and touted a new CDC mask policy.
Before the federal government spends another dollar on COVID-19 relief, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney wants to know what happened to the trillions already out there.
What is the White House planning next to fight COVID-19?
What to know about the new CDC tool on COVID-19 transmission rates.
Did COVID-19 spread from a deer to a human?
Remember the COVID-19 toes symptom? It might not be from COVID-19 after all
After a tense meeting that began with some community members being removed by troopers, the Utah Senate moved a bill forward that will prohibit businesses and government from requiring vaccine passports for entry.
A study shows that people are having increased mental health problems after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
A New York study shows COVID-19 vaccines quickly lose effectiveness in kids 5-11. Should Utah parents worry?
The Utah Department of Health continues to recommend that parents get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.
What COVID-19 symptoms should you expect after infection?
COVID-19 variants continue to evolve quickly. Here’s why.
COVID-19 symptoms might continue to show up. Here’s what to expect.
What are the common COVID-19 symptoms you could experience now?
New research shows symptoms of long-COVID improve after taking over-the-counter allergy medications.
What to expect from the BA.2 variant of the coronavirus.
New ‘community levels’ are based on hospital admissions, capacity as well as case counts
What to know as the CDC reworks its mask recommendations and advice.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
As COVID-19 cases dwindle, states pull back on face mask mandates
What to know about the BA.2 subvariant and new COVID-19 symptoms.
Few details yet in state plan for dealing with new coronavirus spikes
The BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant is still one to be worried about, according to the United Nations
Experts are increasingly concerned about long COVID and long COVID symptoms.
COVID-19 tests can still help predict new COVID-19 waves.
A longer wait time between Pfizer and Moderna doses may reduce rare myocarditis
What to know about the COVID-19 booster shot.
Is COVID-19 over? Or will the BA.2 variant continue to spread?
The Utah House passed HB60 to ban the use of vaccine passports by employers or government entities.
Utah may be moving toward a post-pandemic phase of COVID-19, but even though cases are falling fast, the numbers are still high compared to the last surge and continue to stress hospitals, University of Utah Health officials said.
Host of ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ recently got infected with COVID-19. He took to television to tell his viewers to get vaccinated.
Dr. Fauci said there’s a major risk for taking off COVID-19 face masks.
Queen Elizabeth, who was vaccinated against COVID-19, has continued to work during her diagnosis.
The latest on what to expect from new COVID-19 variants.
What to know about the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant.
Is the COVID-19 pandemic over? Utah governor says state shifting to endemic response in coming weeks
“As the state, we are not packing up and heading home. We will continue to see cases and outbreaks and hospitalizations and, unfortunately, deaths. But it does mean we are adapting to how we respond to these things. There is still work to be done,” Gov. Spencer Cox said.
A new letter authorizes area presidencies and stake presidencies to work together to determine what precautions should be taken.
Is COVID-19 over? What the White House is saying now.
Is COVID-19 over? Dr. Fauci explains what’s happening now.
Staying at home for long periods of time can cause more than just depression and unwanted weight gain.
Have mental health disorders been on the rise?
Immunity to the omicron is high. So what does this mean for the future of the pandemic?