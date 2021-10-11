 clock menu more-arrow no yes
This COVID-19 symptom might not go away for those over 40 years old

A new study suggests some COVID-19 symptoms are more difficult for some people than others

By Herb Scribner
Liz and Sam Rodgers verify their COVID-19 saliva tests to Josh Anderson at a drive-thru test site in South Jordan. The CDC officially says a COVID-19 symptom can last for months.
Liz and Sam Rodgers verify their COVID-19 saliva tests to Josh Anderson at a drive-thru test site at University of Utah Health’s South Jordan Health Center in South Jordan on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. A recent study suggests some COVID-19 symptoms might not go away as quickly depending on your age.
A recent study suggests some COVID-19 symptoms might not go away as quickly depending on your age.

In September, a new study published in the American Journal of Otolaryngology found that symptoms are harder to deal with for older people infected with coronavirus compared to younger people.

  • The researchers spoke to 800 patients, all of whom tested positive for COVID-19.
  • These participants were asked to monitor their loss of taste and smell for one month, three months and six months after the study began.

In total, the study found that patients who were younger than 40 recovered from the loss of taste and smell more often than those who were older than 40, according to Best Life (via Yahoo! Life).

  • More than 25% of those over 40 years old reported having an issue with their senses of taste and small.
  • But more than 83% of those younger than 40 regained their sense of smell.

Back in January 2021, a study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine found that the symptoms of loss of taste and smell don’t come back quickly for everyone.

  • Per PennLive, the study found that 15.3% of patients didn’t recover their sense of smell and taste after 60 days. And six months later, 4.7% of people hadn’t got their senses back, either.

