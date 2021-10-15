 clock menu more-arrow no yes
U.S. will soon lift its travel ban for those overseas. Here’s what will happen

Travelers will need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine before boarding their flights

By Herb Scribner
Passenger Bev Saunders checks in at the new Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City.
Passenger Bev Saunders checks in at Southwest Airlines during the first phase opening of the new Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The U.S. will lift its overseas travel ban in November.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The White House said Friday that fully vaccinated people from foreign countries can travel to the United States again beginning in November.

  • Reuters first reported on the change.

CNN reports that the White House will add a new travel policy that will allow foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated to enter the U.S.

  • Per The New York Times, travelers will need to show proof of vaccination before they board a flight.

Kevin Munoz, White House assistant press secretary, announced specifics of the policy on Twitter.

  • “The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8,” he said. “This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

A White House official told CNN that there will be “very limited exceptions” to the requirements to enter the U.S.

  • “CDC has already informed airlines that all FDA approved and authorized vaccines, as well as all vaccines that have an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the WHO will be accepted for air travel. We anticipate the same will be true at the land border,” the official told CNN.

Per The New York Times, the travel ban has been in place for close to 18 months. It will now allow people to travel to the U.S. from the European Union, China, Iran, South Africa, Brazil and India. This could be a spark to the U.S. travel industry, which has suffered loss because of the coronavirus pandemic and the ban from the U.S.

