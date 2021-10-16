Here’s how many COVID-19 survivors end up with ‘long COVID’ symptoms

A new study suggests that more than half of COVID-19 survivors end up with long-term symptoms of the coronavirus.

Researchers reviewed 57 studies that included more than 250,000 unvaccinated adults and children who were infected with the coronavirus from December 2019 to March 2021.

Patients were reviewed one month after infection, two to five months after infection, and six or more months after recovery from COVID-19, according to the study.

In all, the study found 50% of patients had long-term symptoms.

That rate remained consistent for six or more months after the original infection.

This isn’t too far off from a study published in JAMA Network Open in early October. As I wrote for the Deseret News, the study found that 45% of early COVID-19 survivors from Wuhan, China, had at least one lingering COVID-19 symptom one year after they were released from the hospital.

Dr. Paddy Ssentongo, an assistant research professor at the Penn State Center for Neural Engineering in University Park, Pennsylvania, said the health care professions need to keep an eye on these symptoms moving forward, according to UPI.