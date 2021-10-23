Here’s how often unvaccinated people will catch COVID-19

A new study has revealed how often unvaccinated people will catch COVID-19 in a given length of time.

The study — which comes from the Yale School of Public Health — reviewed new data on natural immunity, per The Hill.

Unvaccinated people should expect to catch COVID-19 once every 16 months, the study said.

Natural immunity does not last overly long, the study found. The researchers reviewed a model where everyone was either infected with COVID-19 or vaccinated against the virus.

“Our results are based on average times of waning immunity across multiple infected individuals,” Hayley Hassler, a co-author of the study, told Yale Daily News. “Any one of those individuals may experience longer or shorter durations of immunity depending on immune status, cross-immunity, age, and multiple other factors.”

Of course, this doesn’t have to be the case. People could cut down their risk of getting infected with the coronavirus if they get the COVID-19 vaccine or wear masks to prevent the spread.

Recently, there has been a heavy discussion about natural immunity. In fact, politicians, athletes and workers have been trying to make the case that those with natural immunity don’t need to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Deseret News.

A number of Republicans have been saying natural immunity is effective and long-lasting. The Republicans have introduced legislation to take natural immunity into account when creating regulations to protect people against the disease.