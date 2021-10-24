CDC reveals which COVID booster shot you should get

Does the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a preference for your booster shot? No, not really.

On Friday, the CDC said it has endorsed COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, which now opens the door for millions of more people to receive COVID-19 booster shots.

The CDC said people can also mix and match their COVID-19 vaccine boosters. So if you got the two-shot Moderna regimen last spring, you can now get a Pfizer booster shot if you prefer.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said on the “Today” show there isn’t a preference on which booster shot to get. She also said the CDC doesn’t have a preference as to whether you should switch your vaccine or not.

“We do not indicate a preference … it really is fine to get a different vaccine,” she said.

So which booster is best? Well, there is data that offers a glimpse into how the vaccines are different. A recent study found that the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters shots produced stronger immunity than the Johnson & Johnson booster shot.