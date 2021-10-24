 clock menu more-arrow no yes
CDC reveals which COVID booster shot you should get

Should you get the same vaccine for your booster shot?

By Herb Scribner
Stickers for people who get COVID-19 vaccinations.
Stickers are available for people who get COVID-19 vaccinations at the South Davis Senior Activity Center in Bountiful on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. On Friday, the CDC said it has endorsed COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, which now opens the door for millions of more people to receive COVID-19 booster shots.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Does the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a preference for your booster shot? No, not really.

On Friday, the CDC said it has endorsed COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, which now opens the door for millions of more people to receive COVID-19 booster shots.

  • The CDC said people can also mix and match their COVID-19 vaccine boosters. So if you got the two-shot Moderna regimen last spring, you can now get a Pfizer booster shot if you prefer.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said on the “Today” show there isn’t a preference on which booster shot to get. She also said the CDC doesn’t have a preference as to whether you should switch your vaccine or not.

  • “We do not indicate a preference … it really is fine to get a different vaccine,” she said.

So which booster is best? Well, there is data that offers a glimpse into how the vaccines are different. A recent study found that the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters shots produced stronger immunity than the Johnson & Johnson booster shot.

  • The best combo for creating immunity was those who got the Moderna two-dose vaccine regimen and a Moderna booster shot.
  • Pfizer’s shot with a Moderna booster had the second-best immunity response.
  • Moderna’s two-dose vaccine with Pfizer’s booster shot also produced high immunity.

