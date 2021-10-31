 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The delta variant is dropping. Here’s how to prepare for winter

Experts recommend prepping for the winter to fight off COVID-19 despite delta variant cases dropping

By Herb Scribner
Tess Sullivan receives a COVID-19 test in Utah.
Tess Sullivan receives a COVID-19 test from Brad Langdorf at TestUtah’s COVID-19 mobile testing unit at Provo Towne Centre on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The delta variant seems to have slowed down as coronavirus cases have dropped off. But that doesn’t mean you should lower your guard for what’s coming in the winter.

Why winter might be dangerous for COVID-19

Cases are still high when it comes to the coronavirus. And children, for now, remain mostly unvaccinated against COVID-19.

So this is a recipe for a dangerous winter if more people don’t get the vaccine, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • “We are now heading in the right direction ... but with cases still high, we must remain vigilant heading into the colder, drier winter months,” she said Wednesday, per CNN.

How COVID-19 may change your life this winter

Doctors have warned that there might be a “twindemic” this winter season, as COVID-19 and the flu mix together for the first time. Social distancing guidelines and mask rules are limited this winter compared to 2020, so there’s a chance more sicknesses will spread throughout the country.

  • “This year, however, we are heading into the flu season with more relaxed restrictions and the situation will allow for increased chance of respiratory illness transmissions,” Dr. TingTing Wong, an infectious disease specialist in New York, told Fox News. “We saw a similar uptick of ‘summer colds’ caused by other viruses (for example RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, and rhino viruses, etc.) this summer as restrictions relaxed and the fear is a similar uptick of flu cases this fall/winter season.”
  • “Bottom line, please get the flu vaccine early!” Wong said.

