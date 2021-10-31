The delta variant is dropping. Here’s how to prepare for winter

The delta variant seems to have slowed down as coronavirus cases have dropped off. But that doesn’t mean you should lower your guard for what’s coming in the winter.

Why winter might be dangerous for COVID-19

Cases are still high when it comes to the coronavirus. And children, for now, remain mostly unvaccinated against COVID-19.

So this is a recipe for a dangerous winter if more people don’t get the vaccine, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are now heading in the right direction ... but with cases still high, we must remain vigilant heading into the colder, drier winter months,” she said Wednesday, per CNN.

How COVID-19 may change your life this winter

Doctors have warned that there might be a “twindemic” this winter season, as COVID-19 and the flu mix together for the first time. Social distancing guidelines and mask rules are limited this winter compared to 2020, so there’s a chance more sicknesses will spread throughout the country.