CDC director reveals what can really end the pandemic

What did the CDC director say about ending the pandemic?

By Herb Scribner
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adjusts her face mask.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adjusts her face mask during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes the coronavirus pandemic will end if humans work together.
Susan Walsh, Associated Press

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, believes the coronavirus pandemic will end if humans work together.

  • “We have a lot of the science right now. We have vaccines, and what we can’t really predict is human behavior. Human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well,” she said, according to CNN.

Walensky said there are a number of people who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus. Getting the vaccine will help stop the virus from moving, she said.

  • “The virus isn’t stupid. It’s going to go there,” Walensky added.

The end of the pandemic might be in sight. As I wrote for the Deseret News, experts suggest that the delta variant wave might be the final surge of the coronavirus for a while since the country could near 90% immunity from natural infection and vaccines.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, recently talked about the end of the pandemic in his new book, “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic.”

Gottlieb said there will likely be a debate about how to handle the next pandemic, should there be one, and what might need to happen to control another virus from spreading.

  • “I think that in order to be properly prepared for the next pandemic, we’re going to need to empower public health agencies. We’re going to need to build new capacities at (CDC) and empower them to act in a public health crisis of this magnitude in the future,” he said.

