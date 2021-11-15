 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Is the COVID pandemic over? Dr. Fauci says the end is near

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the COVID-19 pandemic is almost at an end

By Herb Scribner
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks about the coronavirus and vaccine mandates.
Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as he testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Fauci said that the coronavirus pandemic is about to end — as long as everyone keeps fighting against the coronavirus.
J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the coronavirus pandemic is about to end — as long as everyone keeps fighting against the coronavirus.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a Bipartisan Policy Center event Monday that the pandemic is not permanent and that it will end eventually — if everyone does their part, according to The Hill.

  • “This will end, we are not going to be going through this indefinitely,” Fauci said. “How quickly we get to the end depends on us, how well we vaccinate, how well we get boosted and how well we do the kinds of things to protect ourselves.”

In a similar light, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told “Fox News Sunday” this week that the cold weather could bring more cases, which might delay the end of the pandemic for now.

  • “As winter approaches again and as people get prepared for the holidays ... we should be prepared for the fact that there may be an uptick in cases that we see in various parts of the country with cold weather,” he said.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said during “Face the Nation” on CBS last weekend that the U.S. is close to the pandemic’s end. Cases may pick up, but it doesn’t mean there’s a major outbreak happening.

  • “I think that we’re close to the end of the pandemic phase of this virus, and we’re going to enter a more endemic phase and as things improve, cases may pick up,” Gottlieb said.
  • But, he said, “that doesn’t mean that we’re entering into another wave of infection.”

