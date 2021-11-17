The U.S. has a big problem with the COVID-19 booster shot, Dr. Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a simple message about the COVID-19 booster shot — get it.

Fauci, the White House medical adviser for the coronavirus, recently told Insider that there is a lot confusion about the coronavirus vaccine booster shots. People are unsure about whether or not to get it.

But Fauci has a simple fix for the confusing messaging — just get the shot.

He said he wants to “make it crystal clear that if you have been vaccinated — go get boosted,” he told Insider.

“Make it really simple. If you had a primary vaccination, get a booster.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone over the age of 65 can receive a booster shot, as well as those who have underlying health conditions and those who work in high-risk occupations.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner for the Food and Drug Administration, said over the weekend that the U.S. made a huge mistake with the COVID-19 boosters by offering confusing messaging.

“I think the confusing message around the boosters may end up being one of the biggest missed opportunities in this pandemic. We now see very clear evidence of declining vaccine effectiveness over time,” he said. “There’s different reasons why that may be the case, but the trend is unmistakable.”

Rich Lakin, Utah Department of Health immunization director, told the Deseret News that people can clear up their confusion by researching the vaccine booster shots.