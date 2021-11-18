The number of daily COVID-19 cases to end the pandemic

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that COVID-19 cases need to fall significantly if the U.S. is to reach some degree for normalcy again.
Per CNBC, Fauci said the U.S. needs to fall “well below 10,000” COVID-19 cases per day for the U.S. to reach pre-pandemic life again.
- “I think if we can get well below 10,000, I think that would be a level that I think would be acceptable to us to get back to a degree of normality,” Fauci said, according to CNBC. “But again, I have to warn the listeners, these are not definitive statements — these are just estimates.”
How many COVID-19 cases per day are there in the U.S.?
Right now, the U.S. averages about 83,500 COVID-19 cases per day, which is 18% higher compared to the previous two weeks, according to The New York Times.
- Daily cases of COVID-19 haven’t been below 10,000 since March 2020 — when the pandemic first started, CNBC reports.
How do we stop COVID-19 cases?
Fauci said Tuesday that COVID-19 cases will begin to dwindle when unvaccinated people get their COVID-19 vaccine shots and when vaccinated people get their booster shots, per The Guardian. More shots, he said, will turn the ride.
- “To me, if you want to get to endemic, you have got to get the level of infection so low that it does not have an impact on society, on your life, on your economy,” Fauci said.
- “People will still get infected. People might still get hospitalized, but the level would be so low that we don’t think about it all the time and it doesn’t influence what we do.”
