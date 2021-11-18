The number of daily COVID-19 cases to end the pandemic

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that COVID-19 cases need to fall significantly if the U.S. is to reach some degree for normalcy again.

Per CNBC, Fauci said the U.S. needs to fall “well below 10,000” COVID-19 cases per day for the U.S. to reach pre-pandemic life again.

“I think if we can get well below 10,000, I think that would be a level that I think would be acceptable to us to get back to a degree of normality,” Fauci said, according to CNBC. “But again, I have to warn the listeners, these are not definitive statements — these are just estimates.”

How many COVID-19 cases per day are there in the U.S.?

Right now, the U.S. averages about 83,500 COVID-19 cases per day, which is 18% higher compared to the previous two weeks, according to The New York Times.

Daily cases of COVID-19 haven’t been below 10,000 since March 2020 — when the pandemic first started, CNBC reports.

How do we stop COVID-19 cases?

Fauci said Tuesday that COVID-19 cases will begin to dwindle when unvaccinated people get their COVID-19 vaccine shots and when vaccinated people get their booster shots, per The Guardian. More shots, he said, will turn the ride.