Dr. Fauci received hundreds of emails over beagle experiments

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s email inbox flooded with angry messages and threats in October about experiments on beagle dogs, according to The Washington Post.

The emails were a result of “a viral and false claim that the agency Fauci leads, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had funded a medical experiment in which beagles were trapped in mesh cages filled with diseased sand flies,” The Washington Post reported, speaking with four National Institutes of Health officials.

More so, a bipartisan letter, which was signed by 24 members of Congress, questioned the NIAID’s research on dogs.

Fauci told The Washington Post that angry emails and threats have been a part of his job since he became a central figure of the pandemic.

“The constant harassment in the form of ridiculous accusations and outright lies makes doing my job and that of my staff of fighting the covid-19 pandemic all the more difficult,” Fauci told The Washington Post. “This attack on me, which clearly has political overtones to a nonpolitical scientist, I feel, is dangerous to the entire field of science and (shows) how people try to intimidate scientists.”

Fauci told ”Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace in October that many see him as a controversial figure because he pushes “science, data and hard facts” rather than conspiracy theories.

“I have stood for always making science, data and evidence be what we guide ourselves by,” Fauci said. “And I think people who feel differently, who have conspiracy theories, who deny reality, that’s looking them straight in the eye.”

But Fauci has already pointed to the COVID-19 endgame when his time in the spotlight will surely begin to dwindle. As I wrote for the Deseret News, Fauci said Tuesday that COVID-19 cases need to fall “well below 10,000” per day to reach normality.