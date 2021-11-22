 clock menu more-arrow no yes
What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

Booster shots are approved for all. So what are the side effects?

By Herb Scribner
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Denver.
A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots.

What are the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster side effects?

  • In September, the Food and Drug Administration released data from Pfizer that explained some of the side effects from those who received the booster shot in a trial. The data found 63.7% had fatigue, 48.4% suffered from headaches and 39.1% felt muscle pain.

Most symptoms were mild or moderate, as I wrote for the Deseret News. However, Pfizer said that 44 booster recipients out of 306 had at least one unexpected side effect, according to CNBC.

What are the Moderna COVID-10 vaccine booster side effects?

The FDA said that the side effects from the third shot will be similar to that of the initial dosage, per Fortune. Those symptoms include:

  • Muscle and joint aches.
  • Swelling or soreness at the injection site.
  • Fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Chills or fever.
  • Swollen lymph nodes.

Any other COVID-19 vaccine booster side effects?

The U.K.’s National Health Services said there are a number of symptoms you might experience from the booster shot, including:

  • A sore arm at the injection site.
  • Feelings of tiredness, fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Body aches.
  • General sickness.

