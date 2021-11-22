What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots.

What are the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster side effects?

In September, the Food and Drug Administration released data from Pfizer that explained some of the side effects from those who received the booster shot in a trial. The data found 63.7% had fatigue, 48.4% suffered from headaches and 39.1% felt muscle pain.

Most symptoms were mild or moderate, as I wrote for the Deseret News. However, Pfizer said that 44 booster recipients out of 306 had at least one unexpected side effect, according to CNBC.

What are the Moderna COVID-10 vaccine booster side effects?

The FDA said that the side effects from the third shot will be similar to that of the initial dosage, per Fortune. Those symptoms include:

Muscle and joint aches.

Swelling or soreness at the injection site.

Fatigue.

Headache.

Chills or fever.

Swollen lymph nodes.

Any other COVID-19 vaccine booster side effects?

The U.K.’s National Health Services said there are a number of symptoms you might experience from the booster shot, including: