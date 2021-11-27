 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Getting exposed to another coronavirus can help you fight COVID-19, study says

Can getting sick with a minor coronavirus help defeat COVID-19?

By Herb Scribner
SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which cause COVID-19, emerge from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.
This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles that cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases via Associated Press

Getting sick from a harmless coronavirus may protect you from COVID-19, researchers at the University of Zurich recently found.

A team of researchers found that antibody responses from previous coronavirus infections can help create immunity to COVID-19.

  • “People who have had strong immune responses to other human coronaviruses also have some protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said Alexandra Trkola, head of the Institute of Medical Virology at the university, according to SciTechDaily.

The researchers reviewed antibody levels from people sick from coronaviruses before SARS-CoV-2 was around and compared them to samples taken from people infected with COVID-19.

  • “Our study shows that a strong antibody response to human coronaviruses increases the level of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. So someone who has gained immunity to harmless coronaviruses is therefore also better protected against severe SARS-CoV-2 infections,” Trkola said, per SciTechDaily.

In recent weeks, researchers have been reviewing how antibodies can protect people from COVID-19.

Otherwise, researchers suggest you receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to stay safe from the novel coronavirus. Officials recommend that everyone receives their COVID-19 vaccine or their booster shots as the winter months approach.

