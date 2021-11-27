Getting exposed to another coronavirus can help you fight COVID-19, study says

Getting sick from a harmless coronavirus may protect you from COVID-19, researchers at the University of Zurich recently found.

A team of researchers found that antibody responses from previous coronavirus infections can help create immunity to COVID-19.

“People who have had strong immune responses to other human coronaviruses also have some protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said Alexandra Trkola, head of the Institute of Medical Virology at the university, according to SciTechDaily.

The researchers reviewed antibody levels from people sick from coronaviruses before SARS-CoV-2 was around and compared them to samples taken from people infected with COVID-19.

“Our study shows that a strong antibody response to human coronaviruses increases the level of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. So someone who has gained immunity to harmless coronaviruses is therefore also better protected against severe SARS-CoV-2 infections,” Trkola said, per SciTechDaily.

In recent weeks, researchers have been reviewing how antibodies can protect people from COVID-19.

In fact, Duke Human Vaccine Institute and the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill recently discovered an antibody can reduce the severity to a number of coronaviruses, including the novel coronavirus and the original SARS illness.

Otherwise, researchers suggest you receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to stay safe from the novel coronavirus. Officials recommend that everyone receives their COVID-19 vaccine or their booster shots as the winter months approach.