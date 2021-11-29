The omicron variant may present mild COVID symptoms, expert says

The newly discovered omicron variant of the coronavirus may only present mild symptoms to those who are infected, according to Dr. Francis Collins, the director for the National Institutes of Health.

What is the omicron variant?

The World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant Friday, calling it a variant of concern and giving it the Greek alphabet letter “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.

The variant was originally discovered in Botswana, where there were four reported cases among fully vaccinated people, per The Associated Press.

Some cases were found in Hong Kong travelers from South Africa.

The emergence of this new variant led to dipping markets, increased travel restrictions and widespread fear about what the COVID-19 variant could present to us.

Does the omicron variant have mild symptoms? Is omicron more severe?

Collins said on CNN over the weekend that there is “no data so far to suggest” that the omicron variant causes more severe disease compared to other coronavirus variants.

“There’s even a bit of a report from South Africa that maybe people with this are milder than usual, but they’re mostly young people who have mild illness anyway,” Collins said.

Collins also said on “Fox News Sunday” that South Africa is gathering as much information as possible to assess the dangers of the variant.