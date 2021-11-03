Colorado is seeing a COVID-19 surge right now. Here’s what to know

Colorado is seeing its worst coronavirus wave in a year, leading to overwhelmed and full hospitals that have had to turn away patients, according to The New York Times.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have surged by 14% in the last two weeks.

Case counts jumped 14% in the last two weeks.

About 1 in 51 Coloradans are contagious with COVID-19 right now.

Colorado recently hit its highest level of COVID-19 cases since its peak in November 2020, according to a New York Times database.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Sunday that allows hospitals to redirect incoming patients since hospitals are becoming full. The public health department can stop admissions and transfer patients to other locations, per The Washington Post.

When asked last week if the pandemic is over, Polis said: “When we have 1,100 people in the hospital, the answer is no, it’s not.”

Dr. Richard Zane, who works with of the state’s biggest health care systems UCHealth, told KDVR-TV that health care has reached a breaking point.

“If you have a heart attack, get in an accident, have a stroke, it’s likely that you are going to have delayed care, and delayed access to care because of the huge number of COVID patients that are hospitalized now. We simply don’t have room for regular care,” Zane said.

Matthew Wynia, director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, told The Washington Post the recent surge shows that there are “two Colorados” facing the pandemic.