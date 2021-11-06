 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

What really happens to fully vaccinated people who get breakthrough COVID-19 cases

New studies show those with breakthrough COVID-19 cases don’t get that sick from coronavirus

By Herb Scribner
A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Ruth Cohn School in Berlin, Germany. Fully vaccinated people infected with the coronavirus by way of breakthrough cases are often less sick from COVID-19, according to new research.
Markus Schreiber, Associated Press

Fully vaccinated people infected with the coronavirus by way of breakthrough cases are often less sick from COVID-19, according to new research.

Do COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe COVID?

Per CNN, two new studies suggested that the COVID-19 vaccines protect against severe COVID-19 and death, which we’ve known for a while.

  • But the researchers found that breakthrough infections — where fully vaccinated people are infected with COVID-19 — lead to less sickness overall.
  • “Although breakthrough infection increased risk of death, vaccination remained protective against death in persons who became infected during the Delta surge,” the researchers wrote in a new report, which was published in the medical journal Science.

How long does the COVID vaccine protect you?

The researchers said vaccine effectiveness can wane over time, no matter the type of vaccine that infects people, according to CNN,

  • But “those fully vaccinated had a much lower risk of death after infection,” the researchers wrote.
  • The experts said there’s “an urgent need to reinstate multiple layers of protection, such as masking and physical distancing — even among vaccinated persons — while also bolstering current efforts to increase vaccination.”

Can fully vaccinated people get long COVID?

Still, this doesn’t mean fully vaccinated people have free rein to ignore the coronavirus. A team of researchers at Oxford University recently found that fully vaccinated people infected with coronavirus can experience long-term symptoms, otherwise known as “long COVID-19.”

The researchers found fully vaccinated people have a lower risk of death and hospitalization. But there is still a risk for severe complications, including “lung failure, need for mechanical ventilation, ICU admission, life-threatening blood clots, seizures, and psychosis,” per Reuters.

  • And the findings suggest “previous vaccination does not appear to protect against several previously documented outcomes of COVID-19 such as long COVID features, arrhythmia, joint pain, Type 2 diabetes, liver disease, sleep disorders, and mood and anxiety disorders,” the researchers said.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

How Tavion Thomas led one of the most prolific rushing nights in Utah football history

By Jeff Call

An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower is heading in Earth’s direction in December. Should you worry?

By Herb Scribner

Why Mitt Romney stood alone among Utah GOP delegation on $1.2T infrastructure bill

By Dennis Romboy

Why Latter-day Saints missionaries and the U.S. embassy are evacuating Ethiopia

By Tad Walch

Utah lawmakers have released their proposed redistricting maps. Here’s how Utahns reacted

By Katie McKellar

There was a ‘mass casualty incident’ at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival. Here’s what happened

By Herb Scribner