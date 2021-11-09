You’re 20 times more likely to die from COVID if you’re unvaccinated, study finds

Unvaccinated people are 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated people, according to new state research from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The researchers analyzed electronic lab reports, death certifications and immunization information to find unvaccinated people were more at risk for death from COVID-19, per CBS Austin.

Unvaccinated people were 20 times more likely to die.

Unvaccinated people were 12 times more likely to be infected compared to those who are fully vaccinated.

Austin-Travis County Health Authority Desmar Walkes said people should continue to practice measures to fight COVID-19 because of these numbers.

“I know we’re tired,” Walkes said, per Austonia.com. “We’ve been in this for two years. We’ve lost friends; we’ve lost family. As the virus continues to struggle to survive, we have to continue to get smarter, make sure that we’re using every piece of data that is at our disposal, make sure that we’re giving the community the best information possible.”

Fully vaccinated people can still get COVID-19. These are called “breakthrough cases.” But, as I recently wrote for the Deseret News, new research shows fully vaccinated people don’t get as sick from COVID-19. And those who are fully vaccinated are less likely to die.