Omicron variant infections: What happens to double vaccinated people?

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus can hit the double vaccinated, raising questions about what might happen next in the pandemic.
A new study from researchers at the University of Oxford found that two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were less effective at stopping the omicron variant compared to previous variants.
- But the researchers said a booster shot could improve immunity against omicron.
The study collected blood samples from people for 28 days after their second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
- When the scientists added the omicron variant into those symptoms, there was “a substantial fall” in the antibodies that fight off COVID-19.
The study has not been peer-reviewed. It is available on the medRxiv server.
Gavin Screaton, head of Oxford University’s Medical Sciences Division and lead author of the paper, said in a statement that the study should be evidence that booster shots are needed, according to CNBC.
- “Whilst there is no evidence for increased risk of severe disease, or death, from the virus amongst vaccinated populations, we must remain cautious, as greater case numbers will still place a considerable burden on health care systems,” he said, per CNBC.
Last week, Pfizer said that the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot may offer added protection against the new omicron variant, according to The Associated Press.
- “Go and get your third boost as soon as possible,” Dr. Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer, told The Associated Press. “This is comforting and a very positive message that we now have a plan that will induce immunity that is likely to protect from infection, symptomatic illness and severe disease from now across the entire winter season.”
