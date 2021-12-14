 clock menu more-arrow no yes
California reveals new COVID-19 mask mandate: What to know

California will bring back its indoor mask mandate to help people slow the spread of COVID-19

By Herb Scribner
Guy Klender shows off Baby Yoda on Star Wars Day.
Guy Klender, right, shares a light moment with customers while celebrating Star Wars Day at Scum and Villainy Cantina, a bar located on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. California has issued a statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces, which will go into effect Wednesday, according to The Los Angeles Times.
Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

California has issued a statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces, which will go into effect Wednesday, according to The Los Angeles Times.

  • California issued the mask mandate as COVID-19 cases continue to climb within the state.

What are the mask mandate rules for California?

Per The New York Times, California will require residents to wear masks in indoor public settings everywhere in the state.

  • The state will require unvaccinated people attending major events to show proof of a negative test within a day.

Why did California add a mask mandate?

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health and human services secretary, said California added the mask mandate because it has proven to work before, The Los Angeles Times reported.

  • “This is a critical time where we have a tool that we know has worked and can work,” he said. “We are proactively putting this tool of universal indoor masking in public settings in place to ensure we get through a time of joy and hope — without a darker cloud of concern and despair.”

Can you travel to California?

California also issued a travel advisory for people, saying travelers arriving to California from other states should test three to five days upon arriving. Any travelers who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate to slow the spread.

