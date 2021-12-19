Expert says ‘we’re sitting ducks for this next wave’ of COVID-19

The American population might not be ready to face a wave from the omicron variant of the coronavirus yet, according to an expert.

Dr. Eric Topol, a cardiologist and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego, told CNBC Wednesday night that the American people are “sitting ducks for the next wave” of COVID-19.

“We’re lagging behind what we need to get out to the American public,” he said, specifically in getting booster shots.

He said “fully vaccinated” should mean three shots instead of two.

“We’re in omicron land now,” he said.

The omicron variant is on track to be the dominant variant in the United States. In fact, a new lab study found the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus spreads close to 70 times faster than the delta variant.

The researchers said the omicron variant “multiplies 70 times faster than the Delta variant and original SARS-CoV-2 in the human bronchus, which may explain why Omicron may transmit faster between humans than previous variants.”

However, recent research suggested the omicron variant leads to less severe COVID-19 symptoms, even though the variant has shown the power to evade vaccines, as I wrote for the Deseret News.