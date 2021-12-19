 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Omicron variant could lead to severe COVID-19 symptoms, death for unvaccinated

President Joe Biden said he is worried how the omicron variant will infect unvaccinated people

By Herb Scribner
President Joe Biden said he is worried how the omicron variant will infect unvaccinated people.
Photo illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is set to create a new surge of cases in the next few months in the United States, leaving unvaccinated individuals in a troubled place, according to President Joe Biden.

Biden, in a meeting with medical advisers and Vice President Kamala Harris about the pandemic, said the U.S. is in a better spot to deal with omicron than before.

  • “But it’s here now and it’s spreading, and it’s gonna increase,” Biden said, per The Hill.
  • “For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death ... for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm,” Biden added. “But there’s good news. If you’re vaccinated, and you have your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death, period.”

Biden said it’s important for all Americans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as a booster shot, to stay protected from the omicron variant, according to The Hill.

So far, early data and research suggest the omicron variant has led to less severe symptoms and hospitalizations, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

  • However, the new COVID-19 variant has been shown to evade COVID-19 vaccines, infecting the fully vaccinated, too. In fact, double-vaccinated people without a booster are at risk for infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a prediction that there will be a wave of COVID-19 cases in January 2022, likely brought on by the combination of the omicron variant and the delta variant, according to The Washington Post. Both variants will put immense strain on the U.S. hospital system.

  • “I’m a lot more alarmed. I’m worried,” said Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

