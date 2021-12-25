 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Omicron variant will create a surge in January or April, CDC predicts

The omicron variant’s surge could happen in January or April based on recent modeling

By Herb Scribner
People wait to get tested for COVID-19.
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Seth Wenig, Associated Press

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus could create a massive surge of cases in either January or April 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The omicron variant — which is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. — will infect millions of people in the coming months. But the spike of cases will depend on how much the variant evades vaccines.

  • The CDC warned that the “current increases in Omicron cases are likely to lead to a national surge in the coming weeks with peak daily numbers of new infections that could exceed previous peaks.”

Right now, January appears to be the most likely date for the COVID-19 surge from the omicron variant. The CDC predicted that the U.S. will see a surge of omicron variant cases before January after the holiday season wraps up, according to The Washington Post.

  • But the CDC said “scenarios with lower immune evasion” predict that the surge “could be lower and begin as late as April 2022.”

Either way, a COVID-19 surge from the omicron variant will damage the U.S. hospital system, according to the CDC.

  • “Projected large surges in cases indicate surges of hospital demand even if the severity is reduced, because of the large number of anticipated cases occurring in a short period of time,” the CDC said.

So far, it appears that the omicron variant does lead to less severe COVID-19 symptoms, as I wrote for the Deseret News. This would suggest there could be fewer hospitalizations from the variant, too.

  • Experts recommend getting your COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to stay safe from the omicron variant.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

After losing two bowl games in a row, Kyle Whittingham, Utes aim to return to winning ways in Rose Bowl

By Jeff Call

Beloved Hogle Zoo giraffe Riley has died

By Carter Williams, KSL.com

Quick thinking by a transportation worker and a state trooper saved this 5-year-old girl from choking

By Carter Williams, KSL.com

Opinion: What an unexpected Christmas in the Philippines taught me

By Chris Stewart

Bethlehem: A city that bears witness to the miracle of human life

By Mya Jaradat

The everlasting Noel

By Terryl Givens