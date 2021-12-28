 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

How the omicron variant could ruin your New Year’s Eve plans

Fauci warned against going to New Year’s Eve parties during the new wave of omicron variant cases

By Herb Scribner
The 2022 sign for on New Year’s Eve.
The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year’s Eve is displayed in Times Square in New York City on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Dr. Anthony Fauci is advising Americans to skip New Year’s Eve parties this year because of the omicron wave.
Seth Wenig, Associated Press

You should skip New Year’s Eve parties this year because of the omicron wave, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci told CNN Monday morning that there will be a surge of omicron variant cases for a while. A large surge of cases is expected to continue into the near year.

  • Fauci said small gatherings of fully vaccinated people are safe for now. But big parties? No way.
  • “When you are talking about a New Year’s Eve party where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of the vaccination, I would recommend strongly: Stay away from that this year,” Fauci said.
  • “There will be other years to do that. But not this year.”

The omicron variant has been spreading rapidly throughout the United States. In fact, there have been so many cases that airline crews have had to call out sick, leading to hundreds of canceled holiday flights, according to CNBC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking extra precautions during the holidays, especially if you’re gathering with multiple households.

  • Per the CDC, people should avoid indoor spaces before meeting with them. It might also help to snag a COVID-19 test to see if you’re positive or not for the virus.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

Can fully vaccinated people spread the omicron variant to others? What the CDC says

By Herb Scribner

A fan was escorted away from the court after challenging Jordan Clarkson during Jazz vs. Spurs

By Sarah Todd

COVID-19 booster shots can stop severe omicron variant symptoms, doctor says

By Herb Scribner

Can Democrats learn from their faith-based child care mistakes? 

By Patrick T. Brown and W. Bradford Wilcox

2021 was the year of Marvel. But what will 2022 bring?

By Herb Scribner

Analysis: Playing without Donovan Mitchell, Jazz win with defense against Spurs

By Sarah Todd