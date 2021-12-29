How the third COVID-19 booster shot can slow the omicron variant

A new study suggests that the third COVID-19 vaccine shot — the COVID-19 booster shot — can slow the spread of the omicron variant.

The study was done by the University of Copenhagen, Statistics Denmark and Statens Serum Institut.

The study, which was published on medRxiv and was not peer-reviewed, looked at about 12,000 households in Denmark to see how fast the omicron variant could spread.

The data showed that there was a reduced transmission of the omicron variant for those who got the third COVID-19 vaccine shot, otherwise known as the booster shot.

So far, Denmark has not seen a worst-case scenario for the COVID-19 spread. Per The Washington Post, the highly vaccinated Denmark has seen stabilized COVID-19 case numbers after a brief surge tied to the omicron variant. The country’s success — which is measured as avoiding a massive surge — may be a sign at how highly vaccinated countries could deal with the omicron variant.

“It’s too early to relax, but it’s encouraging that we are not following the worst-case scenario,” said Tyra Grove Krause, the chief epidemiologist at Denmark’s Staten Serum Institut, per The Washington Post.

So far, it appears that your COVID-19 vaccine status may impact how many symptoms you feel from the omicron variant, as I wrote for the Deseret News. According to Dr. Craig Spencer, an emergency room doctor in New York, any patient he has seen from omicron who got a third booster COVID-19 vaccine shot had mild symptoms.