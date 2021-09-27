Trump says he would do ‘pretty much the opposite’ of Dr. Fauci

Former President Donald Trump said over the weekend that he did “pretty much the opposite” of whatever Dr. Anthony Fauci advised him to do when it came to the coronavirus.

Trump told David Brody on Real America’s Voice he “got along” with Fauci but that he didn’t always follow his instructions.

“He was there for like 40 years or something. He was a part of the furniture. But if you think about it, I really did pretty much the opposite of whatever he said,” Trump said.

“I actually got along with him, you know? I actually found him — he was a character. He’d say, ‘Just call me Tony. Just call me Tony, sir.’ And, you know, he’s a better promoter than he is a doctor.”

Trump said he made his own decisions about the coronavirus, too, according to Business Insider.

“He didn’t want to close our country to China. I did it immediately. I didn’t even hesitate. And he said three months later that I saved thousands of lives by doing it. He didn’t want to close our country to Europe, and I did it.”

Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, told CNN back in January that Trump’s comments about disinfectant — when Trump suggested disinfectants could be used to treat COVID-19, according to The Washington Post — were dangerous for the American public.