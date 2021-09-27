 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Trump says he would do ‘pretty much the opposite’ of Dr. Fauci

Trump said he got along with Dr. Fauci, but didn’t always listen to him

By Herb Scribner
Former President Donald Trump after speaking in Phoenix.
Former President Donald Trump points to supporters after speaking at a Turning Point Action gathering, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Phoenix.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump said over the weekend that he did “pretty much the opposite” of whatever Dr. Anthony Fauci advised him to do when it came to the coronavirus.

Trump told David Brody on Real America’s Voice he “got along” with Fauci but that he didn’t always follow his instructions.

  • “He was there for like 40 years or something. He was a part of the furniture. But if you think about it, I really did pretty much the opposite of whatever he said,” Trump said.
  • “I actually got along with him, you know? I actually found him — he was a character. He’d say, ‘Just call me Tony. Just call me Tony, sir.’ And, you know, he’s a better promoter than he is a doctor.”

Trump said he made his own decisions about the coronavirus, too, according to Business Insider.

  • “He didn’t want to close our country to China. I did it immediately. I didn’t even hesitate. And he said three months later that I saved thousands of lives by doing it. He didn’t want to close our country to Europe, and I did it.”

Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, told CNN back in January that Trump’s comments about disinfectant — when Trump suggested disinfectants could be used to treat COVID-19, according to The Washington Post — were dangerous for the American public.

  • “I just said, ‘Oh my goodness gracious.’ I could just see what’s going to happen,” Fauci told CNN.
  • “You’re going to have people who hear that from the president and they’re going to start doing dangerous and foolish things, which is the reason why, immediately, those of us who were not there said, ‘This is something you should not do.’ Be very explicit. The (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) came out, I think, the next day and put in one of their publications, ‘Do not do this.’”

