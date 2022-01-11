Why Novak Djokovic isn’t out of the woods yet

The saga over Novak Djokovic’s entry into Australia to compete in the Australian Open isn’t over yet.

The news: Djokovic held a practice session at a tennis court Monday after winning a legal battle to stay in Australia. However, the Australian government may cancel his visa and deport him, according to The Associated Press.

What happened: On Monday, Jokovic wrote on Instagram that he was allowed to stay in Australia and that he was released from immigration detention.

Per ESPN, Jokovic was denied entry because he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. He did have a COVID-19 vaccine medical exemption, though.

The Australian Border Force said Djokovic did not provide good enough evidence to gain entry into the country, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Quotes: “I am pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation,” he wrote on Instagram. “Despite all that has happened in the past week, I want to stay and to try to compete at the Australian Open. I remain focused on that.

“I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong.”

Next up: Per The Associated Press, Australian government lawyer Christopher Tran said that the country’s immigration minister “will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation.”