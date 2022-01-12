Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a BYOB party during lockdown (and no, not ‘bring your own biscuits’)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of hosting a “bring your own booze” party for his staff during COVID-19 lockdown, The Guardian reports.

What happened: Johnson is believed to have hosted a party on May 20, 2020, with his then-fiancee Carrie Johnson, per The Guardian.

“Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening. Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!” Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds wrote in an invitation email, according to ITV News.

The party reportedly had more than 100 employees on the guest list.

The problem: The party happened when most social gatherings were banned. Per The Guardian, residents were allowed to have one person from another household in their home.

What’s next?: Edward Argar, the Minister of State for Health at the Department of Health and Social Care, told Sky News that officials investigating the parties, according to Insider.