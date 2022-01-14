Omicron variant less severe for even unvaccinated, study says

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus creates less severe COVID-19 symptoms among the unvaccinated, according to a new study.

The news: A new study — published on the preprint website MedRxiv ahead of peer review — found that the omicron variant creates fewer severe COVID-19 symptoms among patients, including the unvaccinated, Bloomberg reports.

The study was done by the Western Cape and South African National Departments of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.

What the study said: “The omicron coronavirus variant causes less severe disease than the delta strain even in those who are unvaccinated or who haven’t had a prior COVID-19 infection,” per Bloomberg.

Yes, but: The World Health Organization said Wednesday that the omicron variant can be a “dangerous virus” for the unvaccinated, per Reuters.