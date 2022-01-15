The early omicron variant symptoms to remember

The omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, infecting fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike.

The omicron variant symptoms are a little different than what we’ve seen with previous COVID-19 variants, though. Doctors continue to speak out about the omicron variant symptoms they’re seeing.

The latest: Dr. Patricia Williams, a family medicine provider with Novant Health in North Carolina, told WFMY News that the omicron variant has focused on the upper respiratory area of our body.

“Predominantly, my biggest complaint is a sore throat or scratchy throat,” Williams told WFMY News.

Flashback: Multiple experts said the scratchy throat symptom is a popular one among the omicron variant, as I reported for the Deseret News.

In fact, The Hill reported that patients in the U.K. had been experiencing scratchy throats when they’ve been infected with the omicron variant.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, chairwoman of the South African Medical Association who rang the alarm on the omicron variant, told “BBC Sunday” that omicron variant led to some “unusual symptoms.”

Advice: Williams said getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to stay safe, per WFMY News.