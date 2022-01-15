 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The early omicron variant symptoms to remember

By Herb Scribner
An illustration of the omicron COVID variant.
The omicron variant symptoms differ from the original coronavirus symptoms.
Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

The omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, infecting fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike.

The omicron variant symptoms are a little different than what we’ve seen with previous COVID-19 variants, though. Doctors continue to speak out about the omicron variant symptoms they’re seeing.

The latest: Dr. Patricia Williams, a family medicine provider with Novant Health in North Carolina, told WFMY News that the omicron variant has focused on the upper respiratory area of our body.

  • “Predominantly, my biggest complaint is a sore throat or scratchy throat,” Williams told WFMY News.

Flashback: Multiple experts said the scratchy throat symptom is a popular one among the omicron variant, as I reported for the Deseret News.

Advice: Williams said getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to stay safe, per WFMY News.

  • “Those who are vaccinated are showing a much better outcome, much fewer symptoms, much better symptoms and tolerable than those who are unvaccinated,” Williams said.

