This chart reveals the top 14 omicron variant symptoms

What are the top COVID-19 symptoms from the omicron variant?

By Herb Scribner Updated
An illustration for the omicron variant.
Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

The omicron variant has been spreading for more than a month now, which is more than enough time for people to report their omicron variant symptoms.

What to know: Business Insider used data from the Zoe COVID Symptom Study to create a chart that explained the top 14 symptoms from the omicron variant.

  • The chart — which uses data from Jan. 5 — is based on people in the United Kingdom who tested positive during the period when the omicron variant was first spreading.

Top symptoms: According to the chart, here are the top 14 symptoms for the omicron variant. The report included the percent of people who reported having the symptom.

  1. Runny nose — 73%.
  2. Headache — 68%.
  3. Fatigue — 64%.
  4. Sneezing — 60%.
  5. Sore throat — 60%.
  6. Persistent cough — 44%.
  7. Hoarse voice — 36%.
  8. Chills or shivers — 30%.
  9. Fever — 29%.
  10. Dizziness — 28%.
  11. Brain fog — 24%.
  12. Muscle pains — 23%.
  13. Loss of smell — 19%.
  14. Chest pain — 19%.

How to stop symptoms: Dr. Robert Quigley, the senior vice president and global medical director for International SOS, a leading medical and security services company, told me in an interview that omicron variant symptoms “may be difficult or impossible to stop.”

  • “For those who may experience headaches, a sore throat or a fever you can hydrate and take headache and over-the-counter cold medications to help reduce the symptoms,” he said.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine serves as the best protection from the omicron variant and any COVID-19 infections, too, as I reported for the Deseret News.

