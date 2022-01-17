This chart reveals the top 14 omicron variant symptoms

The omicron variant has been spreading for more than a month now, which is more than enough time for people to report their omicron variant symptoms.

What to know: Business Insider used data from the Zoe COVID Symptom Study to create a chart that explained the top 14 symptoms from the omicron variant.

The chart — which uses data from Jan. 5 — is based on people in the United Kingdom who tested positive during the period when the omicron variant was first spreading.

Top symptoms: According to the chart, here are the top 14 symptoms for the omicron variant. The report included the percent of people who reported having the symptom.

Runny nose — 73%. Headache — 68%. Fatigue — 64%. Sneezing — 60%. Sore throat — 60%. Persistent cough — 44%. Hoarse voice — 36%. Chills or shivers — 30%. Fever — 29%. Dizziness — 28%. Brain fog — 24%. Muscle pains — 23%. Loss of smell — 19%. Chest pain — 19%.

How to stop symptoms: Dr. Robert Quigley, the senior vice president and global medical director for International SOS, a leading medical and security services company, told me in an interview that omicron variant symptoms “may be difficult or impossible to stop.”

“For those who may experience headaches, a sore throat or a fever you can hydrate and take headache and over-the-counter cold medications to help reduce the symptoms,” he said.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine serves as the best protection from the omicron variant and any COVID-19 infections, too, as I reported for the Deseret News.