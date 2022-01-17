This chart reveals the top 14 omicron variant symptoms

The omicron variant has been spreading for more than a month now, which is more than enough time for people to report their omicron variant symptoms.
What to know: Business Insider used data from the Zoe COVID Symptom Study to create a chart that explained the top 14 symptoms from the omicron variant.
- The chart — which uses data from Jan. 5 — is based on people in the United Kingdom who tested positive during the period when the omicron variant was first spreading.
Top symptoms: According to the chart, here are the top 14 symptoms for the omicron variant. The report included the percent of people who reported having the symptom.
- Runny nose — 73%.
- Headache — 68%.
- Fatigue — 64%.
- Sneezing — 60%.
- Sore throat — 60%.
- Persistent cough — 44%.
- Hoarse voice — 36%.
- Chills or shivers — 30%.
- Fever — 29%.
- Dizziness — 28%.
- Brain fog — 24%.
- Muscle pains — 23%.
- Loss of smell — 19%.
- Chest pain — 19%.
How to stop symptoms: Dr. Robert Quigley, the senior vice president and global medical director for International SOS, a leading medical and security services company, told me in an interview that omicron variant symptoms “may be difficult or impossible to stop.”
- “For those who may experience headaches, a sore throat or a fever you can hydrate and take headache and over-the-counter cold medications to help reduce the symptoms,” he said.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine serves as the best protection from the omicron variant and any COVID-19 infections, too, as I reported for the Deseret News.
