How to find the digital national COVID-19 vaccine card

Close to 200 million people in the United States have access to a COVID-19 digital card, NBC News reports.

The news: The SMART Health Card has quietly rolled out across the country.

The COVID-19 vaccine cards include a person’s name, date of birth, dates of vaccination and COVID-19 vaccine brand.

The card has a scannable QR code.

Why it matters: “And after a relatively quiet start, it has built momentum in recent months as more states and companies have signed on, making it something of a de facto national digital vaccine card,” NBC News reports.

Quote: “The beautiful thing about this is that this multistate coalition is a coalition of the willing,” Dr. Brian Anderson, chief digital health physician at MITRE, a research nonprofit, told NBC News.

The bigger picture: The national COVID-19 vaccine card has been rolled out as cities and states have released their own.

Boston plans to release a vaccine certificate app beginning on Jan. 15, per The Boston Globe.

Minnesota has a free app called Docket that allows you to save your COVID-19 vaccine on your phone.

What you can do: You can download Docket on your Apple or Android device to add your COVID-19 vaccine card onto your phone so it’s always available.