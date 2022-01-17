 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

How to find the digital national COVID-19 vaccine card

There’s a digital national vaccine cards out there, if you know where to look

By Herb Scribner
Juan Carlos Guerrero, 62, holds his second shot reminder card after receiving a dose of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Juan Carlos Guerrero, 62 holds his second shot reminder card as he speaks to a health care worker after having received a dose of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Miami-Dade County Tropical Park vaccination site in Miami.
Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press

Close to 200 million people in the United States have access to a COVID-19 digital card, NBC News reports.

The news: The SMART Health Card has quietly rolled out across the country.

  • The COVID-19 vaccine cards include a person’s name, date of birth, dates of vaccination and COVID-19 vaccine brand.
  • The card has a scannable QR code.

Why it matters: “And after a relatively quiet start, it has built momentum in recent months as more states and companies have signed on, making it something of a de facto national digital vaccine card,” NBC News reports.

Quote: “The beautiful thing about this is that this multistate coalition is a coalition of the willing,” Dr. Brian Anderson, chief digital health physician at MITRE, a research nonprofit, told NBC News.

The bigger picture: The national COVID-19 vaccine card has been rolled out as cities and states have released their own.

  • Boston plans to release a vaccine certificate app beginning on Jan. 15, per The Boston Globe.
  • Minnesota has a free app called Docket that allows you to save your COVID-19 vaccine on your phone.

What you can do: You can download Docket on your Apple or Android device to add your COVID-19 vaccine card onto your phone so it’s always available.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

Steward Health Care Week 23 high school star athletes of the week

By James Edward

On MLK Day, Utah legislators announce working group on diversity and inclusion for K-12 education

By Jacob Scholl, KSL.com

Utah celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day; President Nelson issues call to 'abandon prejudice'

By Jacob Scholl, KSL.com

How the Runnin’ Utes lost their sixth straight Pac-12 game in heartbreaking fashion

By Jay Drew

3 keys to Utah’s 64-62 heartbreaking loss to Arizona State

By Jay Drew

President Russell M. Nelson honors Martin Luther King Jr.: ‘Abandon attitudes and actions of prejudice’

By Tad Walch