Could omicron end the COVID-19 pandemic? It’s too early to tell

The omicron variant’s role in ending the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear, even as some interpret the variant’s quick spread as a sign that the virus will soon be endemic.

The news: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said the omicron variant could impact the level of immunity for people in the United States.

But “it is an open question as to whether or not omicron is going to be the live virus vaccination that everyone is hoping for, because you have such a great deal of variability with new variants emerging,” Fauci said, per The New York Times.

“I would hope that that’s the case,” he said, “but that would only be the case if we don’t get another variant that eludes the immune response.”

“The answer is: We do not know.”

Why it matters: The omicron variant has changed how people perceive the pandemic endgame. Fauci’s comments suggest there’s still a lot of unknowns with the omicron variant, which will have to be explored before the pandemic ends.

Flashback: This reminds me of an article from The Sydney Morning Herald in November, which suggested that an infectious COVID-19 variant could spread far and fast, creating less severe COVID-19 symptoms but more immunity.

“The theory is that, if a less virulent strain becomes dominant, more people will become infected but fewer will be critically sick,” according to The Sydney Morning Herald. “The virus, while still a problem, also becomes part of the solution; every person who recovers from a mild case is left with greater immunity against future infections than any of the current vaccines provide.”

Bill Gates recently said in a Twitter Q&A that the omicron variant will change the end of the pandemic, too, creating a less severe sickness.