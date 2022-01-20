Why the omicron variant might not signal the end of COVID-19

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus could make COVID-19 more endemic — unless there’s a new coronavirus variant to contend with down the road.

The news: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, told the Davos Agenda, a virtual event this week held by the World Economic Forum, that the omicron variant could infect so many people that COVID-19 will become an endemic disease, CNN reports.

“But that would only be the case if we don’t get another variant that eludes the immune response to the prior variant,” he said.

Flashback: Fauci said over the weekend that the omicron variant could make more people immune to COVID-19, as I reported for the Deseret News. However, it’s too early to tell if omicron will have that staying power.

“It is an open question as to whether or not omicron is going to be the live virus vaccination that everyone is hoping for because you have such a great deal of variability with new variants emerging,” he said.

Why it matters: Fauci’s comments show that there’s still more to figure out about the omicron variant and what it means for the future of COVID-19.

Yes, but: This doesn’t mean you should try to get the omicron variant. The coronavirus can lead to long-term health issues. And even if omicron provides mostly mild symptoms, “mild symptoms” often mean you’re as sick as you can possibly get without going to the hospital.