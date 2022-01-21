Could mild COVID symptoms lead to brain damage?

People with mild COVID-19 symptoms from the novel coronavirus can sometimes suffer long-term neurological damage, according to a recent study.

The news: A new study from Yale University researchers — which has not been peer-reviewed but can be read on bioRxiv — looked into how mice reacted to a COVID-19 infection and what happened to their brains.

In mild infections, there was “some significant damage in the cells of the brain,” Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist with the Yale School of Medicine, told NBC Connecticut.

“This means that even a mild respiratory infection could lead to neurological symptoms; that’s based on the damage that we see,” he said.

Why it matters: Iwasaki said the hope is for researchers to learn more about how long COVID-19 symptoms start and why people will suffer long-term brain damage from a mild infection.

The bigger picture: For years now, researchers have been analyzing the link between COVID-19 and the disease’s effects on the brain.