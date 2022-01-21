 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Could mild COVID symptoms lead to brain damage?

What to know about the link between COVID-19 symptoms and brain damage

By Herb Scribner
An illustration by the omicron variant.
What to know about the link between COVID-19 symptoms and brain damage
Illustration by Zoe Peterson, Deseret News

People with mild COVID-19 symptoms from the novel coronavirus can sometimes suffer long-term neurological damage, according to a recent study.

The news: A new study from Yale University researchers — which has not been peer-reviewed but can be read on bioRxiv — looked into how mice reacted to a COVID-19 infection and what happened to their brains.

  • In mild infections, there was “some significant damage in the cells of the brain,” Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist with the Yale School of Medicine, told NBC Connecticut.
  • “This means that even a mild respiratory infection could lead to neurological symptoms; that’s based on the damage that we see,” he said.

Why it matters: Iwasaki said the hope is for researchers to learn more about how long COVID-19 symptoms start and why people will suffer long-term brain damage from a mild infection.

The bigger picture: For years now, researchers have been analyzing the link between COVID-19 and the disease’s effects on the brain.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

Instant analysis: Jazz band together to get a win over Pistons

By Sarah Todd

Can places of worship stay open ... and safe?

By Mya Jaradat

How the government hopes to prevent wildfires in the West by starting them

By Matthew Brown

A reporter was hit by a car on live TV. A conversation about safety in journalism followed

By Kyle Dunphey

How the 1981 Elite Eight basketball team was part of ‘14 months of glory’ at BYU

By Dave McCann

Here’s one way to help the state save water

By Jani Iwamoto and Joel Ferry