These COVID survivors have a specific symptom

About half of those who got infected with COVID-19 in the first wave of infections may have a permanent change to their sense of smell.

The news: A new preliminary study — which is available on a preprint server ahead of peer review — from Sweden found that the loss of smell didn’t return for a certain group of people.

Karolinska Institute in Stockholm tested 100 people who got COVID-19 in the first wave of infections way back in spring 2020.

The scientists found that 4% of people had lost their sense of smell entirely 18 months after COVID-19 recovery.

However, “a third had a reduced ability to detect odors, and nearly half complained of parosmia, where the sense of smell is distorted,” according to The Guardian.

The bottom line: About 65% of people who recovered from COVID-19 had either loss of smell, reduced sense of smell or smell distortions 18 months after infection, according to the study.

Yes, but: The loss of sense of smell has become less of a symptom with the omicron variant, as I reported for the Deseret News.