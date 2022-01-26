COVID infection before or after vaccination creates ‘super immunity,’ researchers say

A new study suggests that getting infected by the novel coronavirus before or after COVID-19 vaccination can create so-called “super immunity” from COVID-19 — although experts don’t want you trying to deliberately catch the coronavirus.

The news: Researchers at the Oregon Health & Science University found that getting a vaccine shot after recovering from coronavirus provides protection similar to getting COVID-19 after vaccination, which has been noted to create “super immunity.”

In both scenarios, antibodies were 10 times or more as strong as antibodies in those who were vaccinated but never caught COVID-19.

Flashback: The Oregon Health & Science University previously published a study for the Journal of the American Medical Association that found breakthrough infections from the delta variant created “a robust immune response against the delta variant” — or “super immunity.”

Researchers said these findings suggest that “the immune response is likely to be highly effective against other variants as the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to mutate.”

Why it matters: People who have this so-called “super immunity” are better protected from COVID-19 infection and severe symptoms, the researchers said.

What they’re saying: “These results, together with our previous work, point to a time when SARS-CoV-2 may become a mostly mild endemic infection like a seasonal respiratory tract infection, instead of a worldwide pandemic,” said study co-author Marcel Curlin, per The Oregonian.

Yes, but: Senior co-author Fikadu Tafesse told The Oregonian this is not a reason for people to intentionally catch COVID-19, saying there are long-term consequences to a COVID-19 infection that aren’t worth it.