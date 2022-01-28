These are the safest states to live in during COVID-19

We’re almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic here in the U.S., and we finally know where the safest places to live are if you’re trying to stay away from the virus.
What’s happening: WalletHub released a new report this week that identifies the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The WalletHub report compared all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, looked at rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently ranked Utah as having the worst COVID-19 rate in the country, so questions are rising about how safe every state is right now.
The safest states: Hawaii topped the list of safest states in the country. It had the second-lowest death rate of any state, according to WalletHub.
- Hawaii also had the fifth-lowest transmission rate in the country.
The other top five places to live during COVID-19 included California, Virginia, the District of Columbia and Maine.
- California had the highest vaccination rate.
- Maine had the third-lowest hospitalization rate.
The least safe states: Oklahoma topped the WalletHub list of most unsafe states during the pandemic.
- Oklahoma had the third-highest hospitalization rate and the second-highest positive testing rate.
The bottom five unsafe states included Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Missouri.
Utah rankings: Utah ranked as No. 27 in the list of safe states, putting it at about middle of the road in terms to safety.
- Utah was tied with five states as having the highest transmission rate in the country.
Idaho rankings: Idaho finished at No. 38 on the list, putting it close to the bottom in terms of safety.
- Idaho was tied for the fifth-lowest vaccination rate and the fifth highest positive testing rate.
Loading comments...