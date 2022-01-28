These are the safest states to live in during COVID-19

We’re almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic here in the U.S., and we finally know where the safest places to live are if you’re trying to stay away from the virus.

What’s happening: WalletHub released a new report this week that identifies the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WalletHub report compared all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, looked at rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently ranked Utah as having the worst COVID-19 rate in the country, so questions are rising about how safe every state is right now.

The safest states: Hawaii topped the list of safest states in the country. It had the second-lowest death rate of any state, according to WalletHub.

Hawaii also had the fifth-lowest transmission rate in the country.

The other top five places to live during COVID-19 included California, Virginia, the District of Columbia and Maine.

California had the highest vaccination rate.

Maine had the third-lowest hospitalization rate.

The least safe states: Oklahoma topped the WalletHub list of most unsafe states during the pandemic.

Oklahoma had the third-highest hospitalization rate and the second-highest positive testing rate.

The bottom five unsafe states included Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Missouri.

Utah rankings: Utah ranked as No. 27 in the list of safe states, putting it at about middle of the road in terms to safety.

Utah was tied with five states as having the highest transmission rate in the country.

Idaho rankings: Idaho finished at No. 38 on the list, putting it close to the bottom in terms of safety.