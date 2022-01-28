7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain.
- She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general — can sneak up on people and infect them without them knowing they’re sick.
Details: The Jerusalem Post recently published a list of symptoms that might have been signs you had COVID-19 without even knowing you were sick. Here’s the quick list, but you can check out The Jerusalem Post to see a deeper dive into the symptoms.
- You were sick but you didn’t get tested for COVID-19.
- You thought you had the flu, but it was really coronavirus and flu together.
- Your hair is falling out in large quantities.
- Your family got sick.
- You had some stomach issues.
- You had an eye infection.
- You had a strange rash or infection on your toes.
One note to go: Some of the most common omicron variant symptoms don’t always align with the “classic three” COVID-19 symptoms (which are considered new cough, fever and loss or change to taste and smell), as I reported for the Deseret News.
- Those unique symptoms included: headaches, night sweats, and vomiting and loss of appetite, as I reported for the Deseret News.
