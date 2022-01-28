7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain.

She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general — can sneak up on people and infect them without them knowing they’re sick.

Details: The Jerusalem Post recently published a list of symptoms that might have been signs you had COVID-19 without even knowing you were sick. Here’s the quick list, but you can check out The Jerusalem Post to see a deeper dive into the symptoms.

You were sick but you didn’t get tested for COVID-19.

You thought you had the flu, but it was really coronavirus and flu together.

Your hair is falling out in large quantities.

Your family got sick.

You had some stomach issues.

You had an eye infection.

You had a strange rash or infection on your toes.

One note to go: Some of the most common omicron variant symptoms don’t always align with the “classic three” COVID-19 symptoms (which are considered new cough, fever and loss or change to taste and smell), as I reported for the Deseret News.