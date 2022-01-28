CDC director says mild COVID symptoms doesn’t mean they’re mild

Omicron variant symptoms may be considered “mild” but that doesn’t mean that you’re going to have a mild experience.

The news: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday that the decision to label omicron variant symptoms as “mild” is misleading.

“Importantly, ‘milder’ does not mean ‘mild.’ And, we cannot look past the strain on our health systems and substantial number of deaths — nearing 2,200 a day as a result of the extremely transmissible omicron variant,” she said, per Fox News.

Yes, but: Walensky said the COVID-19 vaccines have decreased the severity of the omicron variant and led to less likeliness of hospitalizations and deaths for many.

Why it matters: Many people see the omicron variant is a mild COVID-19 disease. But that’s not the case. An infection can cause death and hospitalization for many and it should be approached with caution.

What to know: Walensky said people should still wear their face masks and practice proper health guidance to keep others safe from the omicron variant.

Flashback: A number of experts told HuffPost that mild symptoms don’t always mean mild. For example, a mild version of COVID-19 is basically anything that stops short of hospitalization.