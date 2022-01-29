A new COVID-19 variant surge ‘will happen again,’ experts say

We just saw and experienced a massive surge of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant. And even though it’s starting to subside, experts are clear that there will be another surge in the future.

Dr. Peter Hotez, a Baylor University College of Medicine vaccine scientist, said that omicron isn’t the end of the road for coronavirus variants, according to Gray DC.

“Throughout this pandemic, Mother Nature has not been coy with us. She tells us exactly what she’s going to do, we just choose to ignore it,” he said.

“Because we’re failing to vaccinate the southern hemisphere in low and middle-income countries, that’s where it’s going to happen again,” said Hotez.

Why it matters: Many people are seeing the drop of omicron as the end of the pandemic. But experts are still saying that omicron’s dip doesn’t mean another COVID-19 variant won’t pop up soon.

In general, experts are saying that there’s still a huge vaccination gap across the world, which will lead to more variants emerging.

“Low vaccination coverage creates conditions for widespread virus circulation and with that the possibility of new variants emerging,” The New York Times reports.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, recently told Yahoo Finance!, that an emerging new COVID-19 variant would be the worst-case scenario for the pandemic right now.