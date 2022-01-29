Can you get long COVID if you were vaccinated?

Can you suffer from long COVID-19 symptoms after you get COVID and if you’re vaccinated? There’s a new study that offers a clue.

The news: A new study out of Israel has found that long COVID-19 symptoms are less likely in fully vaccinated people, according to Nature.

The study — which has not been peer-reviewed but is available on a preprint server — found that those who had a COVID-19 infection and both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were less likely to experience long COVID-19 symptoms compared to those who were unvaccinated.

Vaccinated people were less likely to report COVID-19 symptoms than those who never caught COVID-19, oddly enough.

What they’re saying: “Here is another reason to get vaccinated, if you needed one,” said co-author Michael Edelstein, an epidemiologist at Bar-Ilan University in Safed, Israel, according to Nature.com.

More signs: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — discovered four factors that could hint at long COVID-19 infection, as I reported for the Deseret News.