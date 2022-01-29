 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Can you get long COVID if you were vaccinated?

By Herb Scribner
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Illustration by Zoe Peterson, Deseret News

Can you suffer from long COVID-19 symptoms after you get COVID and if you’re vaccinated? There’s a new study that offers a clue.

The news: A new study out of Israel has found that long COVID-19 symptoms are less likely in fully vaccinated people, according to Nature.

  • The study — which has not been peer-reviewed but is available on a preprint server — found that those who had a COVID-19 infection and both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were less likely to experience long COVID-19 symptoms compared to those who were unvaccinated.
  • Vaccinated people were less likely to report COVID-19 symptoms than those who never caught COVID-19, oddly enough.

What they’re saying: “Here is another reason to get vaccinated, if you needed one,” said co-author Michael Edelstein, an epidemiologist at Bar-Ilan University in Safed, Israel, according to Nature.com.

More signs: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — discovered four factors that could hint at long COVID-19 infection, as I reported for the Deseret News.

  • The factors are often found in those who later developed long COVID-19 symptoms.
  • The four factors included viral load, presence of autoantibodies, reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus and a patient with Type 2 diabetes.

