 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

What is NeoCoV? This mysterious virus is spreading (again) among bats in South Africa

What is the NeoCov virus? Is it a new virus?

By Herb Scribner
What is the NeoCov virus? It’s a coronavirus that has spread across the world before and it’s making headlines again.
Michelle Budge

Scientists from Wuhan, China, recently discovered the NeoCoV coronavirus — which has a high death rate and transmission rate — is spreading through bats in South Africa.

What is NeoCov?: Per Business Insider, NeoCoV is a virus connected to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS COV).

  • One in three people infected could die from NeoCoV.
  • The virus was first found in a bat population and has been known to spread among animals.
  • The NeoCoV has traits from both MERS-CoV and the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2

Driving the news: A new study — published on preprint and has not been peer-reviewed — has found that antibodies that target both SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, and MERS-CoV, can’t stop NeoCoV.

  • “Our studies have shown that the current COVID-19 vaccinations are inadequate to protect humans from the eventuality of the infection caused by this virus,” researchers said about the virus, according to Business Insider.

Remember: NeoCoV is not new. It was first discovered in 2012 and 2015 in Middle Eastern countries. It has striking similarities to SARS-CoV-2 (the novel coronavirus) in humans.

What’s next: Scientists said they’re unsure what’s next with NeoCoVand if it will pose a threat to humans in the near future.

  • “Whether the virus detected in the study will pose a risk for humans will require further study,” the World Health Organization told Russian news agency TASS.
  • The virus is reportedly one mutation away from being a major threat to humans.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

Jaxson Dart reportedly makes transfer decision

By Ryan McDonald

Utah basketball suspends Dusan Mahorcic ahead of Washington game

By Jay Drew

'Sled Zeppelin' and 'Rudy Snowbert': Salt Lake's snowplow fleet now has names

By Carter Williams, KSL.com

These Utah ties are fighting for a spot in the Super Bowl

By Brandon Judd

Tom Brady is reportedly retiring

By Ryan McDonald

High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Bingham jumps over Davis for top spot in 6A

By James Edward