2 new omicron symptoms you won’t realize are from COVID

Two new omicron variant symptoms popped up in a recent breakthrough infection.

What’s happening: “Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said in a recent Instagram post that she experienced two symptoms of COVID-19 after suffering from a breakthrough infection.

The two symptoms included exhaustion and lower back pain.

What she said: Robach said that she thought these early omicron variant symptoms were from hard training runs — not from the coronavirus

“Just thought I was pushing myself too hard with my training runs!! It’s now day 6 since symptoms started, so hopefully getting stronger every day, was even able to jog a few slow miles in the snow — no one else was crazy enough to run in that ❄️ so had the path to myself! Hunkering down now and wishing everyone a safe and beautiful weekend.”

Flashback: Back pain has been known to be a COVID-19 symptom that lingers after infection, according to multiple experts.