2 new omicron symptoms you won’t realize are from COVID

Two new omicron variant symptoms popped up in a recent breakthrough infection.
What’s happening: “Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said in a recent Instagram post that she experienced two symptoms of COVID-19 after suffering from a breakthrough infection.
- The two symptoms included exhaustion and lower back pain.
What she said: Robach said that she thought these early omicron variant symptoms were from hard training runs — not from the coronavirus
- “Just thought I was pushing myself too hard with my training runs!! It’s now day 6 since symptoms started, so hopefully getting stronger every day, was even able to jog a few slow miles in the snow — no one else was crazy enough to run in that ❄️ so had the path to myself! Hunkering down now and wishing everyone a safe and beautiful weekend.”
Flashback: Back pain has been known to be a COVID-19 symptom that lingers after infection, according to multiple experts.
- “Back pain, though common in most viral fevers, but compared to Delta, Omicron patients tend to have more back pain and less loss of smell and taste,” said Dr. Ann Mary, a consultant of general medicine at Amrita Hospital in Kochi, told IANS, per Business Standard.
- Per CBS News, back pain has ranked among some of the most common COVID-19 symptoms in recent months.
