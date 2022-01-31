3 reasons why your omicron variant infection hasn’t been severe

The omicron variant is still spreading across the United States, but there has been a lot of confusion about whether the virus will prevent a mild or severe infection.

The news: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week that labeling omicron as “mild” isn’t fair since a “mild” infection doesn’t always mean “mild,” as I reported for the Deseret News.

“Importantly, ‘milder’ does not mean ‘mild.’ And, we cannot look past the strain on our health systems and substantial number of deaths — nearing 2,200 a day as a result of the extremely transmissible omicron variant,” she said, per Fox News.

Risks: A person’s severity risk could be dependent on age, as hospitalizations were three times higher for those who were older than 50, according to NPR.

There are high levels of immunity from vaccination and previous infection.

“Other key factors for lower disease severity include infection-acquired immunity and potential lower virulence of the omicron variant,” researchers said in data published recently by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One more risk: There’s also the risk of long COVID-19, which happens when people have long-term COVID-19 symptoms. A new study out of Israel found that long COVID-19 symptoms are less likely in fully vaccinated people, but they can still happen in fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike, as I reported for the Deseret News.