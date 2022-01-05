 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Experts have discovered the new ‘flurona’ — a mix of the omicron variant, COVID-19 and the flu

Israel has found a patient who had COVID-19 and the flu at the same time

By Herb Scribner
A child is tested for COVID-19.
A child is tested for the coronavirus by a health care worker at a COVID-19 testing center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Israel has said it fund a patient who has COVID-9 and the flu as well.
Oded Balilty, Associated Press

Israel confirmed Thursday the first case of someone infected with the novel coronavirus and the seasonal flu, a sickness that experts are now calling “flurona.”

  • The infection was found in an unvaccinated pregnant woman who had mild symptoms, per The Times of Israel.

Of course, this isn’t the first time this has happened. There have been reports that people in the United States suffered from the flu and COVID-19 in spring 2020, according to The Atlantic.

  • This is the first time that “flurona” has been used as a term to describe the sickness.

This comes as the omicron variant continues to surge throughout the United States. In most cases, the omicron variant creates mild symptoms for the fully vaccinated. But it’s hard for people to see if they’re infected because the symptoms are so similar to the common cold.

  • Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, former Detroit health director, recently told CNN that you can determine the difference by thinking about if you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
  • Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease specialist at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, told Yahoo! News that a COVID-19 test can help you determine the difference, too.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

Novak Djokovic received a COVID-19 vaccination exemption, allowing him to defend his title. But was he allowed into Australia?

By Herb Scribner

How BYU is dealing with rash of postponements in the WCC

By Jeff Call

Little Caesars is raising the price of its legendary $5 pizza

By Herb Scribner

What were 2021’s biggest news stories? Democrats and Republicans disagree

By D. Hunter Schwarz

Utah Jazz reportedly to sign Danuel House Jr.

By Ryan McDonald

Amid omicron surge, Utah colleges prepare for start of spring term largely in person

By Marjorie Cortez