Experts have discovered the new ‘flurona’ — a mix of the omicron variant, COVID-19 and the flu

Israel confirmed Thursday the first case of someone infected with the novel coronavirus and the seasonal flu, a sickness that experts are now calling “flurona.”

The infection was found in an unvaccinated pregnant woman who had mild symptoms, per The Times of Israel.

Of course, this isn’t the first time this has happened. There have been reports that people in the United States suffered from the flu and COVID-19 in spring 2020, according to The Atlantic.

This is the first time that “flurona” has been used as a term to describe the sickness.

This comes as the omicron variant continues to surge throughout the United States. In most cases, the omicron variant creates mild symptoms for the fully vaccinated. But it’s hard for people to see if they’re infected because the symptoms are so similar to the common cold.