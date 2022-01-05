Novak Djokovic received a COVID-19 vaccination exemption, allowing him to defend his title. But was he allowed into Australia?

Novak Djokovic will look to defend his Australia Open tennis title after he received a COVID-19 vaccine exemption, per ESPN.

Djokovic received a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine, according to tournament officials.

However, multiple reports suggested Djokovic has faced a visa issue upon entering Australia, raising questions about what might happen next.

The Australian Open currently requires all participants to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a medical exemption, which will be handed out by an independent panel of advisers, according to ESPN.

“Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts,” tournament organizers said in a statement. “One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health.”

Per The Washington Post, tournament officials said that “a handful” of other players received a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Previously, the world’s No. 1 tennis player did not reveal his vaccination status. He said he was unsure if he would compete in the Australia Open, which runs Jan. 17 to Jan. 30 in Melbourne.

Djokovic announced his plan for exemption in an Instagram post this week.

“I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022,” he said on Instagram.

Djokovic received criticism and praise for the decision. His supporters loved the news since he’ll play in the next tournament. However, others said that the medical exemption is a sign that the rules don’t matter.

“When you have had ‘the rules’ drummed into you ad nauseam by an overzealous state premier, you will hardly relish the prospect of a multimillionaire tennis player running roughshod over the same procedures,” Oliver Brown, chief sports writer for The Telegraph, wrote.

However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that it’s not clear if Djokovic will play in the tournament because he still needs to satisfy the Australian government, which is trying to keep their people safe from coronavirus spread, according to Reuters.

Acting Victoria Sports Minister Jaala Pulford said the federal government would not offer a visa for him to enter the country.